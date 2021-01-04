Weather: Scattered flurries through Tuesday then all clear for the rest of the week

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 4-Jan. 8



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 4

Low pressure will move northeast from the mid-Atlantic coastline today. This system will become nearly stationary well off the New England coast on Tuesday, before slowly moving out to sea on Wednesday.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy with snow showers during the morning (Dusting -1″) High 37 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy few flurries or snow showers Low 27 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Clouds with a few flurries High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy with a few flurries Low 29 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds with a cold wind High 37 (Feel like 30) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Wednesday night: Clearing Low 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny & nice High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cold Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Mainly clear & cold Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure will build into Manchester late in the week. Another low will track well out to sea next weekend.

Trivia

January’s Sunrises & Sunsets According to sunrise-sunset.org, the first day of January in Manchester was 9 hours, 5 minutes long. The last day of the month is 9 hours, 57 minutes, so the length of the days gets 52 minutes longer in January 2021. SUNRISE/SUNSET Jan. 4 – 7:17 AM 4:25 PM

Jan. 5 7:17 a.m. 4:26 p.m.

Jan. 6 7:17 a.m. 4:27 p.m.

Jan. 7 7:17 a.m. 4:28 p.m.

Jan. 8 7:17 a.m. 4:29 p.m.

Jan. 9 7:16 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 7:16 a.m. 4:31 p.m.

Jan. 11 7:16 a.m. 4:32 p.m.

Jan. 12 7:16 a.m. 4:33 p.m.

Jan. 13 7:15 a.m. 4:34 p.m.

Jan. 14 7:15 a.m. 4:35 p.m.

Jan. 15 7:14 a.m. 4:37 p.m.

Jan. 16 7:14 a.m. 4:38 p.m.

Jan. 17 7:13 a.m. 4:39 p.m.

Jan. 18 7:13 a.m. 4:40 p.m.

Jan. 19 7:12 a.m. 4:42 p.m.

Jan. 20 7:11 a.m. 4:43 p.m.

Jan. 21 7:11 a.m. 4:44 p.m.

Jan. 22 7:10 a.m. 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 23 7:09 a.m. 4:47 p.m.

Jan. 24 7:09 a.m. 4:48 p.m.

Jan. 25 7:08 a.m. 4:49 p.m.

Jan. 26 7:07 a.m. 4:50 p.m.

Jan. 27 7:06 a.m. 4:52 p.m.

Jan. 28 7:05 a.m. 4:53 p.m.

Jan. 29 7:04 a.m. 4:54 p.m.

Jan. 30 7:03 a.m. 4:56 p.m.

Jan. 31 7:02 a.m. 4:57 p.m.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .