$1,800 donation to FEEDNH.org to help local families

BEDFORD, NH – FEEDNH.org, the charitable trust for Great NH Restaurants, is the recipient of a generous $1,800 donation from NuCO2. The donation came as a surprise to FEEDNH.org’s Ambassador of Philanthropy and Community Outreach, Tanya Randolph.

“It’s always such a pleasant surprise to receive a phone call from a donor stating they’d like to meet and make a donation. When Rick Lobley, from NuCO2, reached out we were thrilled,” Randolph says.

NuCO2 was looking to increase the range of charities they impact with company funds and have been impressed with the work FEEDNH.org does for the local NH community.

“It is an honor and a privilege to provide support to FEEDNH.org in their tireless efforts to improve the quality of life in our New Hampshire communities, through the numerous community outreach programs they sponsor and support,” Annette DiPiero, VP of Human Resources at NuCO2, said.

The mission of FEEDNH.org Great New Hampshire Restaurants’ Charitable Trust is built into its name, which is to strengthen New Hampshire communities through philanthropic collaboration, dedicated employee involvement and volunteerism benefiting local Families, the Elderly, Education, and the Disadvantaged.