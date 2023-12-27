Two alumni squads return for annual Memorial basketball contest

Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Andrew Sylvia High School Sports, Sports 0

Photo/Cindy Lavigne

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last Friday, an annual tradition was renewed as alumni of Manchester Memorial girls’ basketball program returned to compete against this year’s varsity squad.

This year there were three 20-minute games, with the 2023-’24 Memorial squad losing to the “Red” alumni team, 22-21. This year’s varsity team also lost to the “White” alumni team, 14-12. The White team defeated the Red team, 28-16 in the third and final contest.

2018 Memorial graduate Haleigh Shea had 10 points for the Red team over the mini-tournament, as did classmate Sydney Robinson.

For the White squad, 2020 graduate Jenessa Brunette had 13 points over her two games, while Rivier sophomore Lyric Grumblatt had eight points.

Shea and Grumblatt both had 1000 careers while at Memorial, and Grumblatt is currently at 1,411 points with Rivier, 782 points away from taking the all-time record for the school.

The current Crusaders squad was led by Peyton Moran and Jocelyn Eosue with eight points each.

