Q1 honors for 193 Manchester School of Technology students

Sunday, January 5, 2020
MANCHESTER, NH — The following Manchester School of Technology Students have been recognized for academic achievement by their teachers. Although there is not a traditional grade point average (GPA) tabulated due to MST’s competency-based system, each quarter teachers nominate students for having achieved the equivalent of Honors, High Honors, or Principal’s List. The numbers in each column indicate how many nominations a student received.

Last Name First Name GRADE Honors High Honors Principal List
Arias Aiden 9 1 0 0
Baker Julius 9 1 0 0
Bandurski Isabella 9 0 1 0
Begin Aiden 9 1 0 0
Blanchard Katie 9 2 0 0
Bouvier Paul 9 1 0 0
Byrne Evan 9 1 0 0
Camire Elizabeth 9 2 0 1
Carnahan Jocelyn 9 2 1 0
Ceaser Tyler 9 1 0 0
Clark Nicholas 9 1 0 0
Daugherty Christina 9 0 1 0
DiMino Samantha 9 2 0 0
Dowell Tracey 9 0 1 0
Downs Mackenzie 9 0 1 0
Forrest Christopher 9 2 0 0
Freeman Iziah 9 1 0 0
Graves Rhys 9 2 0 1
Harzmovitch Corbyn 9 1 0 0
Howard Gavin 9 0 1 0
Hunt Christopher 9 1 0 0
Ives Ryan 9 1 0 0
Jewett Nevaeh 9 1 0 0
Lachance Lily 9 1 1 0
Lafond Johnathan 9 1 0 0
Lemay Destiny 9 0 0 1
Loughner Blaise 9 0 0 1
Malikic Fatima 9 1 0 0
Marshall Makenna 9 1 0 0
McGarvey Kayla 9 0 1 0
Middleton Emma 9 1 0 0
Middleton Paige 9 1 0 0
Montes Jiniahliz 9 1 0 0
Montour Dylan 9 1 0 0
Morency Kole 9 0 1 0
Mudgett Lylian 9 1 0 0
Sanborn Ivory 9 1 0 0
Sanborn Scott 9 1 0 0
Slazas Martin 9 0 1 0
Snow Daniel 9 0 1 0
Starz Troy 9 1 0 0
Surita-Pena Jaliezah 9 1 0 0
Taschereau Emily 9 1 0 0
Therrien Luke 9 3 0 0
Whiteman Elijah 9 1 0 0
Abreu Andrew 10 1 0 0
Al Thuwayni Waleed 10 1 0 0
Alphonse Linda 10 1 0 0
Anderson James 10 2 0 0
Angilletta Olivia 10 1 0 0
Babineau Katie 10 2 0 0
Bell Lucas 10 1 0 0
Blanchard Zachary 10 2 0 0
Bogert Jayda 10 2 0 0
Bogert Kayla 10 4 0 0
Brown Dennis 10 1 0 0
Caradonna-Navarro Vanessa 10 4 0 0
Chretien Wren 10 4 0 0
Cloutier Jonathan 10 0 1 0
Contreras Amy 10 1 0 0
Dudley Sebastian 10 3 0 0
Dukes Shayla 10 1 0 0
Dumesle Genesi 10 1 0 0
Featherman Zachary 10 2 0 0
Field Jaxson 10 1 1 0
Fundalewicz Allie 10 3 1 0
Gagnon Jake 10 0 1 0
Gagnon-Wells Rylie 10 0 1 0
Garon-Gaffney Alexis 10 4 0 0
Gillis Ryan 10 1 0 0
Gouin Tristian 10 0 1 0
Grudzien Sarah 10 3 0 0
Guzman Vega Jovan 10 1 0 0
Harty Audrey 10 1 0 0
Hayes Starla-Skye 10 1 1 0
Henry Audrey 10 1 0 0
Howe Alexander 10 0 1 0
Jimenez Aponte Malco 10 0 1 0
Johnson Tommie 10 1 0 0
Kandakai Duketery 10 0 1 0
Kanyinda Melphie 10 1 0 0
Kehoe Coby 10 1 0 0
Kerns Vaughn 10 1 1 0
Krompinger Seth 10 3 0 0
LaRoche Shawn 10 1 0 0
Le Nhan 10 1 0 0
Midget Noah 10 2 0 0
Morris Imani 10 3 0 0
Murphy Ian 10 1 0 0
Ndayisaba Edna 10 3 0 0
Negron Luis 10 1 0 0
Nelson William 10 3 0 0
O’Neill Hailey 10 1 1 0
Ogunsuyi Oluwatosin 10 1 1 0
Paquette Xavier 10 0 1 0
Peebles Nadira 10 2 0 0
Pendlebury Liliane 10 3 0 0
Pichette Aaron 10 0 1 0
Ponce Emily 10 1 0 0
Powell Mackenzie 10 3 1 0
Quinones Gabriel 10 1 0 0
Rice Gabriella 10 2 0 0
Roberge Joseph 10 2 0 0
Robitaille Patrick 10 2 0 0
Roukey Noah 10 1 0 0
Salem Alexia 10 1 0 0
Scott Jaydalise 10 1 0 0
Sjolander-Dussault Chloe 10 5 0 0
Smith Samuel 10 2 2 0
Spencer Nycole 10 3 1 0
Stanley StacyLee 10 2 2 0
Stone Caroline 10 0 1 0
Tariq Anam 10 4 1 0
Taylor Jesice 10 2 0 0
Teodosio Sistine Ken 10 1 0 0
Torres Carrasco Yomaily 10 1 1 0
Torres Brianna 10 1 0 0
Trottier Trent 10 1 1 0
Vega Marcelian 10 1 0 0
Vincent Noah 10 2 0 0
Wells-Zemis Alexis 10 1 0 0
Whiteman Machenzie 10 1 0 0
Williams Isaiah 10 1 0 1
Williams Isaiah 10 0 1 0
Alfonso Chloe 11 2 0 0
Barbera Amber 11 0 1 0
Baron Alyssa 11 1 0 1
Baron Samantha 11 2 1 1
Boisvert Alexia 11 1 1 0
Boisvert Isabella 11 1 0 0
Bolduc Joshua 11 2 0 0
Boucher Kaylie 11 1 1 0
Brown Nicholas 11 0 1 0
Bruno Pagan Kelvin 11 0 1 0
Cal-Mallo Brian 11 1 0 0
Calo Brandon 11 2 0 0
Caraballo Mia 11 2 0 0
Carmody Damian 11 0 0 1
Caron Eric 11 1 1 0
Coelho Gabrielly 11 1 1 0
Desmarais Trystan 11 1 0 0
Gamache Harrison 11 1 0 0
Gerardi Morgan 11 1 0 0
Gorman Thomas 11 1 0 0
Hamilton Lee 11 1 0 0
Houle Mason 11 1 1 0
Ismail Alexandria 11 1 0 1
Katsalis Declan 11 1 0 0
Kerns Lex 11 2 1 0
Khatiwada Partima 11 1 0 0
McMillan Chantel 11 1 0 0
Monty Timothy 11 1 0 0
Mudgett Dominic 11 0 1 0
Okonkwo Jamari 11 0 1 0
Randolph Cobi 11 2 0 0
Reyes Santos Jayson 11 1 0 0
Santiago T’kiyah 11 1 1 0
Sousa Emma 11 0 1 0
Taschereau Damion 11 1 0 1
Thomas Olivia 11 0 1 0
Vancamp James 11 1 1 0
Young Ryan 11 2 0 0
Anderson Ryan 12 1 0 0
Ashby Alycia 12 0 0 1
Balch Hayden 12 0 1 0
Barber Elijah 12 1 0 0
Beam Harley 12 1 0 0
Bitimea Nishimwe 12 1 0 0
Bonney Lidia 12 1 0 0
Bussiere Gavin 12 0 1 0
Churchill Hunter 12 0 0 1
Da Silva Natisha 12 2 0 0
England Owen 12 1 0 0
Flanagan Conor 12 2 0 0
Frias Astrid 12 1 0 0
Henry Abigail 12 1 0 0
Howard Alexis 12 1 0 0
Irizarry Dyshonne 12 1 0 0
Jacquez Abraham 12 1 1 0
Joyce Ashton 12 0 0 1
Kiley Caleb 12 1 0 0
Lemay Devin 12 2 1 0
Michaud Megan 12 0 1 1
Mikenas Jacy 12 0 1 0
Mimms Elijah 12 1 0 0
Murphy Vaelen 12 1 0 1
Rahme Sabrina 12 1 0 0
Rodriguez Kevin 12 1 0 0
Rosario Natalise 12 1 0 0
Sanders Andrew 12 0 1 0
Silva Bianca 12 1 0 0
Thornton John 12 1 0 0
Whiteman Zoe 12 1 0 1