Q1 honors for 193 Manchester School of Technology students

MANCHESTER, NH — The following Manchester School of Technology Students have been recognized for academic achievement by their teachers. Although there is not a traditional grade point average (GPA) tabulated due to MST’s competency-based system, each quarter teachers nominate students for having achieved the equivalent of Honors, High Honors, or Principal’s List. The numbers in each column indicate how many nominations a student received.
|Last Name
|First Name
|GRADE
|Honors
|High Honors
|Principal List
|Arias
|Aiden
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Baker
|Julius
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Bandurski
|Isabella
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Begin
|Aiden
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Blanchard
|Katie
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Bouvier
|Paul
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Byrne
|Evan
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Camire
|Elizabeth
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Carnahan
|Jocelyn
|9
|2
|1
|0
|Ceaser
|Tyler
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Clark
|Nicholas
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Daugherty
|Christina
|9
|0
|1
|0
|DiMino
|Samantha
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Dowell
|Tracey
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Downs
|Mackenzie
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Forrest
|Christopher
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Freeman
|Iziah
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Graves
|Rhys
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Harzmovitch
|Corbyn
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Howard
|Gavin
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Hunt
|Christopher
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Ives
|Ryan
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Jewett
|Nevaeh
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Lachance
|Lily
|9
|1
|1
|0
|Lafond
|Johnathan
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Lemay
|Destiny
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Loughner
|Blaise
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Malikic
|Fatima
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Marshall
|Makenna
|9
|1
|0
|0
|McGarvey
|Kayla
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Middleton
|Emma
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Middleton
|Paige
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Montes
|Jiniahliz
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Montour
|Dylan
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Morency
|Kole
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Mudgett
|Lylian
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Sanborn
|Ivory
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Sanborn
|Scott
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Slazas
|Martin
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Snow
|Daniel
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Starz
|Troy
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Surita-Pena
|Jaliezah
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Taschereau
|Emily
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Therrien
|Luke
|9
|3
|0
|0
|Whiteman
|Elijah
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Abreu
|Andrew
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Al Thuwayni
|Waleed
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Alphonse
|Linda
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson
|James
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Angilletta
|Olivia
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Babineau
|Katie
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Bell
|Lucas
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Blanchard
|Zachary
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Bogert
|Jayda
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Bogert
|Kayla
|10
|4
|0
|0
|Brown
|Dennis
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Caradonna-Navarro
|Vanessa
|10
|4
|0
|0
|Chretien
|Wren
|10
|4
|0
|0
|Cloutier
|Jonathan
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|Amy
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Dudley
|Sebastian
|10
|3
|0
|0
|Dukes
|Shayla
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Dumesle
|Genesi
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Featherman
|Zachary
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Field
|Jaxson
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Fundalewicz
|Allie
|10
|3
|1
|0
|Gagnon
|Jake
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Gagnon-Wells
|Rylie
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Garon-Gaffney
|Alexis
|10
|4
|0
|0
|Gillis
|Ryan
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Gouin
|Tristian
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Grudzien
|Sarah
|10
|3
|0
|0
|Guzman Vega
|Jovan
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Harty
|Audrey
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Hayes
|Starla-Skye
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Henry
|Audrey
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Howe
|Alexander
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Jimenez Aponte
|Malco
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|Tommie
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Kandakai
|Duketery
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Kanyinda
|Melphie
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Kehoe
|Coby
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Kerns
|Vaughn
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Krompinger
|Seth
|10
|3
|0
|0
|LaRoche
|Shawn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Le
|Nhan
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Midget
|Noah
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Morris
|Imani
|10
|3
|0
|0
|Murphy
|Ian
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Ndayisaba
|Edna
|10
|3
|0
|0
|Negron
|Luis
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Nelson
|William
|10
|3
|0
|0
|O’Neill
|Hailey
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Ogunsuyi
|Oluwatosin
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Paquette
|Xavier
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Peebles
|Nadira
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Pendlebury
|Liliane
|10
|3
|0
|0
|Pichette
|Aaron
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Ponce
|Emily
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Powell
|Mackenzie
|10
|3
|1
|0
|Quinones
|Gabriel
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Rice
|Gabriella
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Roberge
|Joseph
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Robitaille
|Patrick
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Roukey
|Noah
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Salem
|Alexia
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Scott
|Jaydalise
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Sjolander-Dussault
|Chloe
|10
|5
|0
|0
|Smith
|Samuel
|10
|2
|2
|0
|Spencer
|Nycole
|10
|3
|1
|0
|Stanley
|StacyLee
|10
|2
|2
|0
|Stone
|Caroline
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Tariq
|Anam
|10
|4
|1
|0
|Taylor
|Jesice
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Teodosio
|Sistine Ken
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Torres Carrasco
|Yomaily
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Torres
|Brianna
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Trottier
|Trent
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Vega
|Marcelian
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Vincent
|Noah
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Wells-Zemis
|Alexis
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Whiteman
|Machenzie
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Williams
|Isaiah
|10
|1
|0
|1
|Williams
|Isaiah
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Alfonso
|Chloe
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Barbera
|Amber
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Baron
|Alyssa
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Baron
|Samantha
|11
|2
|1
|1
|Boisvert
|Alexia
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Boisvert
|Isabella
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Bolduc
|Joshua
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Boucher
|Kaylie
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Brown
|Nicholas
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Bruno Pagan
|Kelvin
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Cal-Mallo
|Brian
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Calo
|Brandon
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Caraballo
|Mia
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Carmody
|Damian
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Caron
|Eric
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Coelho
|Gabrielly
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Desmarais
|Trystan
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Gamache
|Harrison
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Gerardi
|Morgan
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Gorman
|Thomas
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|Lee
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Houle
|Mason
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Ismail
|Alexandria
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Katsalis
|Declan
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Kerns
|Lex
|11
|2
|1
|0
|Khatiwada
|Partima
|11
|1
|0
|0
|McMillan
|Chantel
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Monty
|Timothy
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Mudgett
|Dominic
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Okonkwo
|Jamari
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Randolph
|Cobi
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Reyes Santos
|Jayson
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Santiago
|T’kiyah
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Sousa
|Emma
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Taschereau
|Damion
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Thomas
|Olivia
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Vancamp
|James
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Young
|Ryan
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Anderson
|Ryan
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Ashby
|Alycia
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Balch
|Hayden
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Barber
|Elijah
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Beam
|Harley
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Bitimea
|Nishimwe
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Bonney
|Lidia
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Bussiere
|Gavin
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Churchill
|Hunter
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Da Silva
|Natisha
|12
|2
|0
|0
|England
|Owen
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Flanagan
|Conor
|12
|2
|0
|0
|Frias
|Astrid
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Henry
|Abigail
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Howard
|Alexis
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Irizarry
|Dyshonne
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Jacquez
|Abraham
|12
|1
|1
|0
|Joyce
|Ashton
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Kiley
|Caleb
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Lemay
|Devin
|12
|2
|1
|0
|Michaud
|Megan
|12
|0
|1
|1
|Mikenas
|Jacy
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Mimms
|Elijah
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Murphy
|Vaelen
|12
|1
|0
|1
|Rahme
|Sabrina
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|Kevin
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Rosario
|Natalise
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Sanders
|Andrew
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Silva
|Bianca
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Thornton
|John
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Whiteman
|Zoe
|12
|1
|0
|1