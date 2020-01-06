Q1 honors for 193 Manchester School of Technology students

MANCHESTER, NH — The following Manchester School of Technology Students have been recognized for academic achievement by their teachers. Although there is not a traditional grade point average (GPA) tabulated due to MST’s competency-based system, each quarter teachers nominate students for having achieved the equivalent of Honors, High Honors, or Principal’s List. The numbers in each column indicate how many nominations a student received.

Last Name First Name GRADE Honors High Honors Principal List Arias Aiden 9 1 0 0 Baker Julius 9 1 0 0 Bandurski Isabella 9 0 1 0 Begin Aiden 9 1 0 0 Blanchard Katie 9 2 0 0 Bouvier Paul 9 1 0 0 Byrne Evan 9 1 0 0 Camire Elizabeth 9 2 0 1 Carnahan Jocelyn 9 2 1 0 Ceaser Tyler 9 1 0 0 Clark Nicholas 9 1 0 0 Daugherty Christina 9 0 1 0 DiMino Samantha 9 2 0 0 Dowell Tracey 9 0 1 0 Downs Mackenzie 9 0 1 0 Forrest Christopher 9 2 0 0 Freeman Iziah 9 1 0 0 Graves Rhys 9 2 0 1 Harzmovitch Corbyn 9 1 0 0 Howard Gavin 9 0 1 0 Hunt Christopher 9 1 0 0 Ives Ryan 9 1 0 0 Jewett Nevaeh 9 1 0 0 Lachance Lily 9 1 1 0 Lafond Johnathan 9 1 0 0 Lemay Destiny 9 0 0 1 Loughner Blaise 9 0 0 1 Malikic Fatima 9 1 0 0 Marshall Makenna 9 1 0 0 McGarvey Kayla 9 0 1 0 Middleton Emma 9 1 0 0 Middleton Paige 9 1 0 0 Montes Jiniahliz 9 1 0 0 Montour Dylan 9 1 0 0 Morency Kole 9 0 1 0 Mudgett Lylian 9 1 0 0 Sanborn Ivory 9 1 0 0 Sanborn Scott 9 1 0 0 Slazas Martin 9 0 1 0 Snow Daniel 9 0 1 0 Starz Troy 9 1 0 0 Surita-Pena Jaliezah 9 1 0 0 Taschereau Emily 9 1 0 0 Therrien Luke 9 3 0 0 Whiteman Elijah 9 1 0 0 Abreu Andrew 10 1 0 0 Al Thuwayni Waleed 10 1 0 0 Alphonse Linda 10 1 0 0 Anderson James 10 2 0 0 Angilletta Olivia 10 1 0 0 Babineau Katie 10 2 0 0 Bell Lucas 10 1 0 0 Blanchard Zachary 10 2 0 0 Bogert Jayda 10 2 0 0 Bogert Kayla 10 4 0 0 Brown Dennis 10 1 0 0 Caradonna-Navarro Vanessa 10 4 0 0 Chretien Wren 10 4 0 0 Cloutier Jonathan 10 0 1 0 Contreras Amy 10 1 0 0 Dudley Sebastian 10 3 0 0 Dukes Shayla 10 1 0 0 Dumesle Genesi 10 1 0 0 Featherman Zachary 10 2 0 0 Field Jaxson 10 1 1 0 Fundalewicz Allie 10 3 1 0 Gagnon Jake 10 0 1 0 Gagnon-Wells Rylie 10 0 1 0 Garon-Gaffney Alexis 10 4 0 0 Gillis Ryan 10 1 0 0 Gouin Tristian 10 0 1 0 Grudzien Sarah 10 3 0 0 Guzman Vega Jovan 10 1 0 0 Harty Audrey 10 1 0 0 Hayes Starla-Skye 10 1 1 0 Henry Audrey 10 1 0 0 Howe Alexander 10 0 1 0 Jimenez Aponte Malco 10 0 1 0 Johnson Tommie 10 1 0 0 Kandakai Duketery 10 0 1 0 Kanyinda Melphie 10 1 0 0 Kehoe Coby 10 1 0 0 Kerns Vaughn 10 1 1 0 Krompinger Seth 10 3 0 0 LaRoche Shawn 10 1 0 0 Le Nhan 10 1 0 0 Midget Noah 10 2 0 0 Morris Imani 10 3 0 0 Murphy Ian 10 1 0 0 Ndayisaba Edna 10 3 0 0 Negron Luis 10 1 0 0 Nelson William 10 3 0 0 O’Neill Hailey 10 1 1 0 Ogunsuyi Oluwatosin 10 1 1 0 Paquette Xavier 10 0 1 0 Peebles Nadira 10 2 0 0 Pendlebury Liliane 10 3 0 0 Pichette Aaron 10 0 1 0 Ponce Emily 10 1 0 0 Powell Mackenzie 10 3 1 0 Quinones Gabriel 10 1 0 0 Rice Gabriella 10 2 0 0 Roberge Joseph 10 2 0 0 Robitaille Patrick 10 2 0 0 Roukey Noah 10 1 0 0 Salem Alexia 10 1 0 0 Scott Jaydalise 10 1 0 0 Sjolander-Dussault Chloe 10 5 0 0 Smith Samuel 10 2 2 0 Spencer Nycole 10 3 1 0 Stanley StacyLee 10 2 2 0 Stone Caroline 10 0 1 0 Tariq Anam 10 4 1 0 Taylor Jesice 10 2 0 0 Teodosio Sistine Ken 10 1 0 0 Torres Carrasco Yomaily 10 1 1 0 Torres Brianna 10 1 0 0 Trottier Trent 10 1 1 0 Vega Marcelian 10 1 0 0 Vincent Noah 10 2 0 0 Wells-Zemis Alexis 10 1 0 0 Whiteman Machenzie 10 1 0 0 Williams Isaiah 10 1 0 1 Williams Isaiah 10 0 1 0 Alfonso Chloe 11 2 0 0 Barbera Amber 11 0 1 0 Baron Alyssa 11 1 0 1 Baron Samantha 11 2 1 1 Boisvert Alexia 11 1 1 0 Boisvert Isabella 11 1 0 0 Bolduc Joshua 11 2 0 0 Boucher Kaylie 11 1 1 0 Brown Nicholas 11 0 1 0 Bruno Pagan Kelvin 11 0 1 0 Cal-Mallo Brian 11 1 0 0 Calo Brandon 11 2 0 0 Caraballo Mia 11 2 0 0 Carmody Damian 11 0 0 1 Caron Eric 11 1 1 0 Coelho Gabrielly 11 1 1 0 Desmarais Trystan 11 1 0 0 Gamache Harrison 11 1 0 0 Gerardi Morgan 11 1 0 0 Gorman Thomas 11 1 0 0 Hamilton Lee 11 1 0 0 Houle Mason 11 1 1 0 Ismail Alexandria 11 1 0 1 Katsalis Declan 11 1 0 0 Kerns Lex 11 2 1 0 Khatiwada Partima 11 1 0 0 McMillan Chantel 11 1 0 0 Monty Timothy 11 1 0 0 Mudgett Dominic 11 0 1 0 Okonkwo Jamari 11 0 1 0 Randolph Cobi 11 2 0 0 Reyes Santos Jayson 11 1 0 0 Santiago T’kiyah 11 1 1 0 Sousa Emma 11 0 1 0 Taschereau Damion 11 1 0 1 Thomas Olivia 11 0 1 0 Vancamp James 11 1 1 0 Young Ryan 11 2 0 0 Anderson Ryan 12 1 0 0 Ashby Alycia 12 0 0 1 Balch Hayden 12 0 1 0 Barber Elijah 12 1 0 0 Beam Harley 12 1 0 0 Bitimea Nishimwe 12 1 0 0 Bonney Lidia 12 1 0 0 Bussiere Gavin 12 0 1 0 Churchill Hunter 12 0 0 1 Da Silva Natisha 12 2 0 0 England Owen 12 1 0 0 Flanagan Conor 12 2 0 0 Frias Astrid 12 1 0 0 Henry Abigail 12 1 0 0 Howard Alexis 12 1 0 0 Irizarry Dyshonne 12 1 0 0 Jacquez Abraham 12 1 1 0 Joyce Ashton 12 0 0 1 Kiley Caleb 12 1 0 0 Lemay Devin 12 2 1 0 Michaud Megan 12 0 1 1 Mikenas Jacy 12 0 1 0 Mimms Elijah 12 1 0 0 Murphy Vaelen 12 1 0 1 Rahme Sabrina 12 1 0 0 Rodriguez Kevin 12 1 0 0 Rosario Natalise 12 1 0 0 Sanders Andrew 12 0 1 0 Silva Bianca 12 1 0 0 Thornton John 12 1 0 0 Whiteman Zoe 12 1 0 1