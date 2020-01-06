Jan. 7: ‘Motherload,’ an independent documentary about the cargo bike movement, moms, and changing the world

CONCORD, NH — Five New Hampshire health advocacy groups have teamed up to bring “Motherload” to Red River Theatre on Jan 7. The movie is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring parenthood in this digital age of climate change.
The sponsoring organizations are:
- Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire (BWANH)
- Central New Hampshire Bike Coalition (CNHBC)
- Bike Manchester (BikeMHT)
- Granite State Wheelers (GSW)
- Granite State Health & Fitness Foundation (GSFHH).
Check them out on their web or social media sites & consider supporting them with a membership or donation.
Doors open at 6 p.m., movie starts around 6:30 p.m. Click here to reserve a $10 ticket.
Watch the movie trailer below: