Police seeking info about a shooting on Spruce Street in which 1 person was injured

MANCHESTER, NH – Police say one person was injured Tuesday night in a shooting incident on Spruce Street, and they are looking for more information.

According to a police narrative, on February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 336 Lake Ave. for a report of gunshots.

Soon after, officers learned that someone had come into Elliot Hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police the victim was uncooperative and would only say multiple people were involved.

Through their investigation police determined that the shooting likely happened near 312 Spruce Street. Police learned that two males were walking in an alleyway around the time of the shooting. One was wearing all white clothing with the hood up and the second male was white, wearing a multicolored sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and dark shoes. A witness said a car was seen driving away shortly after the gunshots were heard.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip online via Manchester Crime Line.