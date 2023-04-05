Police investigate fatal shooting at Valley and Union streets

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police, fire, and EMS responded to reports of gunfire with a person injured on Union Street between Bell Street and Valley Street Tuesday.

Responders arrived shortly after 7:30 p.m. and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They removed the man from in front of a multi-unit house where the shooting appeared to occur.

They brought the man to firefighters and EMS at Valley and Union and despite efforts, the person died a short time later at the scene.

Manchester Police secured the scene and blocked a large area surrounding the incident and erected a tent to cover the deceased person.

The shooting incident is just two blocks from the police station. Several people were taken from the scene to police headquarters for statements.

Police were in the area searching for evidence and securing the scene.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office issued a brief statement at 9:15 p.m. that said they were working with police on an “untimely death” of an adult male.

“At this point it appears that all parties involved have been identified and that there is no danger to the general public,” the news release said.