Want to organize a farmers market or holiday craft fair? Application deadline is April 7 for event proposals

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s Economic Development Office is accepting proposals for events that will showcase the downtown and bring business – and people – into the city.

A budget of $50,000 has been set aside by the Central Business Service District Committee, which collects commercial property taxes from businesses within that district to support such events.

Examples of event proposals can include (but are not limited to) the following:

Food and Music Festival

Cultural Festivals

Art & Wine Festival

Business Community Cultivation

Family Fun day

Farmers Markets

Craft Fairs/Holiday Markets

Parades

The energy generated from special events gives a robust economic boost to our small businesses within the CBSD. Events like Holiday Parades, Festivals, Farmers Markets, Movies, and Concerts in the park, become pedestrian traffic boosters that provide an incredible way to showcase the variety of businesses and services here in our Downtown and Millyard while bringing the business community together.

“The CBSD Advisory Board is interested in new and creative ideas unrelated to past events. However, they wouldn’t oppose a proposal for a farmers market or other similar past event,” said Jodie Nazaka, Director of Manchester Economic Development Office. She noted that included in this RFP are proposals for organizing the city’s annual holiday parade.

“Events don’t have to be a significant undertaking, including road closures. Anything that spurs energy and economic vibrancy within the district is supported. For example, a Manchester Restaurant Week, downtown trick-or-treating, lunchtime concerts, craft fairs, immersive art displays or installations, public wellness classes (yoga, barre, tai chi), live performances, local business support (like a second Saturday) – we’re looking for fresh ideas,” Nazaka said.

In requesting proposals, it is The Board’s intent to enter into an agreement with one or more entities to provide event, holiday, and festival services with the opportunity for annual renewals after that.

Click here to read the full Request for Proposal and apply.