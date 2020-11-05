Pandemic has required creativity by providers across New Hampshire

O P I N I O N

In recognition of the new challenges to service delivery during the pandemic, policymakers have responded to help the community mental health system assure timely access to care through telemedicine.

The federal and state governments have expanded coverage of telemedicine and relaxed certain regulations to address barriers for people seeking services. In partnership, the state’s 10 community mental health centers have worked closely with the Bureau of Mental Health Services to share resources and recommendations to address new issues facing the system as a result of the pandemic.

For many people, there inevitably are both long- and short-term implications, and some people are at risk of new or exacerbated mental health or substance use issues. Research has shown that the psychological toll experienced by healthcare providers working in a long-term crisis situation can lead to psychological distress that may last as long as three years or more after the actual period has passed. Assuring timely entry into mental health services for front-line healthcare workers must also be an identified priority.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting the lives of families across the state and has left many parents feeling stressed, anxious and struggling to cope. It has also put the mental health of children at risk.

The fall season is usually an exciting time of year when children and youth look forward to seeing friends, participating in school activities and sports and making plans for after school. This year, they are instead coping with a world that is unsettling to even the most courageous adult.

For some, this unpredictable time creates constant strain that may lead to mental health issues or exacerbate existing ones.

Some children may be experiencing fear of contracting the virus or worry about death for themselves or a loved one. Grieving the unexpected loss of family members is also a shocking and trying experience. Eight months into the pandemic, our youth are living with anxiety and fear. As we adults get through another day of the Covid-19 pandemic, we must continue to support the well-being of children and youth through our planning and delivery of services.

The pandemic has required creativity on the part of providers to assure ongoing and responsive access to mental health and substance use disorder services 24/7. Access to care in some parts of the state was already a concern prior to the pandemic, in large part due to a shortage of mental health professionals.

An increased demand for mental health and substance use disorder services will likely continue for the foreseeable future as illness and deaths due to the coronavirus occur. The community mental health centers have been widely engaged in reinforcing the need for social distancing, the utilization of personal protective equipment and other recommended safe practices in the delivery of services.

It is critical that we continue to direct available resources toward addressing the increased risks of social isolation, depression, substance use, psychiatric relapse and suicide.

Ideally, using technological tools and other new ways of providing care will translate to downstream reforms in how we deliver services for adults and children during more ordinary times. Going forward, a renewed focus on allowing providers increased flexibility and administrative relief while optimizing service delivery is essential. Hopefully, these measures will accelerate the accepted use of new modalities of care.

Once we manage through the pandemic and affirm the effectiveness of these innovations, we should continue to work together to adopt these practices and avoid returning to business as usual.

Eric Johnson is CEO of Northern Human Services in Conway.

