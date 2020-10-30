Oct. 31: City organizations collaborate on ‘Fuel our Families’ meal box distribution to those in need

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite United Way, YMCA of Downtown Manchester, Southern New Hampshire University and the Manchester School District, will again be providing free meal boxes this Saturday to those in need. Each of the boxes will include 12 pounds of produce, 5 pounds of meat, 5 pounds of dairy, and a gallon of 2% milk.

Food is being provided by Vincent Farms, and it is estimated that a total of more than 150,000 pounds of nutritious food will be distributed over the two events, the first of which took place Oct. 24.

Volunteers from the partnering organizations will be setting up in the back parking lot of the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH, on the corner of Chestnut and Lake streets. Members of the Greater Manchester community are invited to pick up their free meal boxes from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31 (while supplies last).