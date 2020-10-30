Nov. 8: Traffic advisory for annual CMC Manchester City Marathon

MANCHESTER, NH – The CMC Manchester City Marathon 2020 will be held on Sunday, November 8, at 7:30 a.m. A number of city streets will be closed as a result of the race and traffic will be detoured around those streets.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on November 7, 2020, Elm Street from Pleasant to Merrimack Streets will be closed until 5 p.m. the following day. The following streets will also be closed beginning November 8, 2020.

Elm St : Granite St to Bridge St (6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Hanover St : Chestnut St to Elm St (6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Merrimack St : Chestnut St to Franklin St. (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Central St : Chestnut St to Elm St (6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Spring St: Elm St to Plaza Dr (6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Bridge Street Bridge WB : Elm St to McGregor St (7:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.)

Bridge Street Bridge EB : McGregor St to Elm St (7:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.)

McGregor St : Bremer St to Bridge St (7:15 am to 9:45 a.m.)

Granite St : Elm St to Canal St (7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

The timing of these closures is approximate and based on the course and the number of runners. The Manchester Police recommend planning for some delays if you come into the city on November 8th. The Amoskeag Bridge, Queen City Bridge and a portion of the Granite St Bridge will be open for the duration of the marathon. The course will have detour signs as well as police officers along the course to assist motorists.