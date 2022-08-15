Mike Pence to headline Aug. 17 Politics & Eggs at NH Institute of Politics, make the rounds in support of GOP candidates

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to New Hampshire to support conservative candidates.

In Manchester, Pence will headline Politics & Eggs at Saint Anselm College. Later, Pence will tour Plastic Techniques, Inc. and participate in a small business roundtable.

In Meredith, Pence will join New Hampshire State Representative Tim Lang, candidate for New Hampshire’s 2nd State Senate District, for a law enforcement roundtable.

Pence will also appear as a special guest with Carrie Gendreau, candidate for New Hampshire’s 1st State Senate District, for a meet and greet with community leaders in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Later in the day, Pence will be the keynote speaker for a Tri-County GOP event in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

Previously, Pence visited Saint Anselm for a law enforcement roundtable in Manchester, New Hampshire. Pence also served as the keynote speaker at the Rockingham County GOP Founders Dinner in Derry, New Hampshire. Pence joined Heritage Action to speak in December 2021. Pence also keynoted for New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon in May 2022 and at the Hillsborough County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner in June 2021.

Politics & Eggs with Special Guest Mike Pence

8 a.m.

Please RSVP with the New Hampshire Institute of Politics HERE.

Pence Tours Plastic Techniques and Participates in Business Roundtable

9:30 AM ET

Law Enforcement Roundtable with Tim Lang and Special Guest Mike Pence

12 PM

Please RSVP to Matt Mayberry at mattmayberrynh@gmail.com

Meet and Greet with Carrie Gendreau and Special Guest Mike Pence

3 PM

Please RSVP to Matt Mayberry at mattmayberrynh@gmail.com

Tri-County GOP with Special Guest Mike Pence

4:30 PM

Please RSVP to Chris Ager at chrisager@aol.com