We Are One Festival set to take over Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, NH – What began 22 years ago as an event intended to embrace Latino culture while supporting a good cause in the heart of Manchester has evolved into an opportunity to celebrate all ethnicities.

Indeed, Latinos Unidos started the Latino Festival in 2000 to raise money for scholarships. A year later, Ujima Collective founded the African/Caribbean Celebration to address issues of social isolation and cultural alienation.

In 2013, the two annual events combined to become the We Are One Festival and is now one of the is most anticipated annual events for the city’s diverse population.

“Both groups have been putting on community events for more than 20 years and now we get together for an event that combines different cultures from the African continent, the Caribbean Islands and Latin America for a great free event that features singers, dancers, and lots of community participants,” said event co-chair Sudi Lett, who is also hosting a free basketball camp the day before featuring NBA player Wenyen Gabriel.

“It’s super important to the community as Manchester has changed so much over the last 5-10 years,” he said. “It’s really a chance to celebrate culture with other people who are indigenous to those cultures, to learn more about each other and just come together as a community.”

This year’s festival, which takes place Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at 723 Elm Street in Manchester, will be emceed by a JAMN 94.5 DJ and feature at least five food vendors and many community organizations which will be hosting booths.