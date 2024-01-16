Mayor’s inaugural gala set for Feb. 10 at Hilton Doubletree

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Press Release Civics, City Hall 0
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Press Release Civics, City Hall 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

FOM 2023 6568 scaled
Mayor Jay Ruais and wife Veronica on inauguration day. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – An inaugural gala dinner and dance is set for Feb. 10 to celebrate the city’s new top administrator.

Mayor Jay P. Ruais’ Inaugural gala will take place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown located on Elm Street.

Attendees will have a chance to mingle with fellow community members, local dignitaries, and esteemed guests while enjoying a fun atmosphere and celebrating the city’s next chapter.

Funds raised from this event will go toward Mayor Ruais’ reelection campaign.

Gala tickets: $100 per person. Ticket sales end February 1. Click here to purchase a ticket through Eventbrite.

🌟 For sponsorship opportunities please contact Norri Oberlander at norri@northendprops.com or follow this link to view available sponsor packages.

 

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts