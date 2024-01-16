Mayor’s inaugural gala set for Feb. 10 at Hilton Doubletree

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – An inaugural gala dinner and dance is set for Feb. 10 to celebrate the city’s new top administrator.

Mayor Jay P. Ruais’ Inaugural gala will take place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown located on Elm Street.

Attendees will have a chance to mingle with fellow community members, local dignitaries, and esteemed guests while enjoying a fun atmosphere and celebrating the city’s next chapter.

Funds raised from this event will go toward Mayor Ruais’ reelection campaign.

Gala tickets: $100 per person. Ticket sales end February 1. Click here to purchase a ticket through Eventbrite.

🌟 For sponsorship opportunities please contact Norri Oberlander at norri@northendprops.com or follow this link to view available sponsor packages.