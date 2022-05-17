Manchester, Derry to receive $500,000 for brownfield mediation efforts

WASHINGTON – On Monday, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation announced that the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission will receive $500,000 in federal funding to assess Brownfield remediation in Manchester and Derry.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a brownfield is a property whose expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. The EPA has identified 22 current brownfields in Manchester.

The funding was part of a $4 million package within the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill that will address brownfield issues across the state.

“This latest allocation of federal funds is another exciting example of the bipartisan infrastructure law at work in our communities. This robust investment will remediate contaminated sites throughout the state and revitalize them, increasing economic opportunities in New Hampshire,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

“This federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law will help clean up polluted land and revitalize our communities,” said Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “I worked to secure this funding because I recognize the urgent need to safely clean up and revitalize properties across our state so that families and local economies can thrive. I will keep working to address the health and safety needs in our communities.”

“New Hampshire’s natural environment is one of our greatest treasures and it’s vital we protect it,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01). “I fought hard to pass the bipartisan infrastructure law to protect our environment, spur economic growth, and build a more sustainable future. I’m pleased to see these funds headed to our state to do just that.”