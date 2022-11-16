Kayla Montgomery to plead guilty to lying to Grand Jury; sentence totals 2 years in prison

MANCHESTER, NH – Kayla Montgomery, stepmom to murdered 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, will plead guilty to two counts of perjury in a plea deal that will amount to two years of incarceration.

Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, is expected in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on Friday afternoon to plead guilty to two counts of perjury. She is to be sentenced to 3 ½ to 7 years in prison, with 1 ½ years on the minimum sentence suspended, on the perjury charge regarding a work location during the time Harmony Montgomery was missing.

On the perjury charge pertaining to lying about a shift she worked, Montgomery was given a suspended sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years. The suspended sentence begins on the day she is sentenced and ends 10 years later.

Montgomery will receive credit for 197 days of pre-trial confinement, meaning she will be released after serving about another year.

The perjury charges accuse Montgomery of lying to a Grand Jury on May 20, 2022, about a prior work location and prior shift. The Grand Jury was hearing evidence concerning the disappearance of Harmony.

Montgomery also was facing charges of welfare fraud and theft, for receiving food stamps for Harmony when the child was dead, and charges concerning a stolen guns.

Defense attorney Paul Garrity previously has said any plea negotiation would resolve all charges against Montgomery.

In October, Montgomery’s estranged husband Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father, was charged with second-degree murder in his daughter’s death. He is accused of repeatedly punching the child in the head, killing her, in December 2019.

Investigators said Kayla Montgomery, when interviewed in the stolen weapons case involving Adam, told them her husband killed Harmony.