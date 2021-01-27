I-93 construction coming up this week

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces the following anticipated lane closures for bridge work on I-93 southbound between mile markers 23.6 and 23.0, which is scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2021, weather permitting. Northbound closures will take place between mile markers 22.8 and 23.2 beginning next week. Additionally, Daytime and nighttime closures will be used to allow work on the Mammoth Road overpass. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone, obeying all posted signs and expect that slower traffic may be encountered during work hours.

This $8.4 million bridge preservation project is being constructed by R.S. Audley, Inc. from Bow, NH.