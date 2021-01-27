Elm Street Citizens Bank robbery investigation underway

MANCHESTER, NH – Police cruisers marked off a large perimeter around the Elm Street Citizens Bank on Wednesday after a reported robbery of the downtown branch.

At about 4:18 p.m. police were called for the robbery at the bank. Citizen’s footprint has dramatically downsized since 110 Grill took over the majority of the ground floor of the bank, located at 835 Elm St. There is an entrance from Elm Street that has an enclosed ATM with a small service area inside, along with offices.

Shortly after the robbery every intersection between Elm and Pine streets within two blocks of the bank had police cruisers stationed at them, and police officers standing outside the cruisers redirecting traffic away from the building, both motor vehicle and pedestrian. The heaviest presence was the block behind the bank, including Hanover Street and along Pine Street near Families in Transition shelter.

No immediate information was available from police. We’ll update this story as more becomes available.