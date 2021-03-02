Governor announces appointment-only mass vaccination event this weekend

CONCORD, NH – The state will host a by-appointment-only mass vaccination site March 6, 7, and 8 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. This mass vaccination site is not open to walk-in appointments, according to a statement released by Gov. Chris Sununu Tuesday morning.

The announcement came after vaccines scheduled for Tuesday in Manchester at the Southern NH University campus were cancelled due to high-winds dismantling the mobile vaccination site. COVID-19 tests also scheduled in Manchester for Tuesday at the SNHU arena were cancelled due to the weather.

The state will reach out to individuals with later first-dose appointments in April and offer them the opportunity to move up their appointment to this weekend.

“As we’ve repeatedly said, as more doses come in we will work hard to get them into the arms of Granite Staters as fast as possible,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This weekend we are looking to set records and I would like to thank our team of state and local officials dedicating the time and effort to ensure this operation is successful.”

In total, the state hopes to vaccinate over 10,000 individuals this weekend at the Speedway.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and only individuals who have confirmed an appointment change with the State of New Hampshire will be able to receive the vaccine.

If you have not heard from the state about moving up your appointment, please do not show up to the Speedway.