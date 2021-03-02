Wild winds halt COVID-19 testing, vaccinations in Manchester

Windy weather has moved in, knocking out some power across the Granite State and halting regularly scheduled COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in the Queen City.

According to Aaron Krycki of the city Health Department, the testing site at SNHU Arena on Elm Street and the mobile vaccination site at Southern NH University were both halted Tuesday.

“Both decisions were weather-related,” Krycki said, adding that the mobile testing site at the SNHU Arena “got beaten up pretty badly” due to high winds overnight, which continued Tuesday morning.

“We felt the high winds and wind chill would make our mobile testing clinic at the SNHU Arena impossible to control because it’s an outdoor clinic, and the state has diverted the vaccine patients from the Southern NH University campus up to the Concord location, at Sears in the Steeplegate Mall, because of wind damage.

Everyone who was scheduled for testing have been notified of the changes, Krycki said, and appointments will be rescheduled. Operations should be back to normal for Thursday’s regular testing.

The state is also in the process of notifying and rescheduling those with Tuesday vaccine appointments, he said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Monday for Tuesday which remains in place until 4 p.m., with gusts expected to reach 55 mph.

As of 9 a.m Tuesday about 18,000 Eversource customers were without power or experiencing intermittent outages. On the Seacoast about 1,200 Unitil customers were also without power as of 6:30 a.m., and crews were dealing with treacherous conditions to bring power back online, according to Unitil spokesman Alec O’Meara. “The high winds and bitter cold have created brutal working conditions for crews, who have been working against the storm all night,” O’Meara said. “Fresh crews will be on the system this morning, and will continue to restore power as conditions allow. Hazardous wind conditions will continue though the morning hours, so we urge all customers to remain prepared for the potential for additional outages to occur.”