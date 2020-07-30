Golden Corral announces Aug. 17 grand opening

MANCHESTER, NH – Golden Corral Owners Nancy & Lenny Abreu are looking forward to Aug. 17 and their long-anticipated grand opening of the South Willow Street eatery. They credit their construction team for adjusting to unexpected hurdles along the way.

“We are both so unbelievably impressed with the workmanship of M&M Construction Services. George and his team went above and beyond at every turn to ensure everything was absolutely perfect. They made our brand look even better than what we envisioned. We couldn’t be happier with our beautiful restaurant,” said Lenny Abreu.

M&M Construction Services redeveloped the former home of Osram Sylvania at 655 South Willow St. into an expansive retail space for the restaurant.

“This was a great project to develop. We’re very happy to work with owners Nancy & Lenny Abreu to give them the awesome restaurant they were looking for and finish the project on time,” said George Culotta, President of M&M Construction Services. The entire space is 11,000 square feet and is their first location in New Hampshire.

Golden Corral is famous for its 160 food items including an enormous salad bar. They will also have their own butchers. Some of their menu items will include USDA sirloin steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp along with many traditional favorites like pot roast and fried chicken. Also, fresh baked goods and desserts will be baked daily.

Creating the interior from scratch as businesses around the country adjusted to guidance for safe operation due to COVID-19 has allowed the Abreus to tailor their Golden Corral to shift from buffet-style to table service, as well as expanded pick-up and delivery options.

Golden Corral has been serving customers for 46 years. It’s known for family fare and has deep roots in southern hospitality.