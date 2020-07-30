Memorandum released highlighting possible southern downtown improvements

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Earlier this month, the Manchester Transit Oriented Development project released a 29-page memorandum outlining a four-phase plan for the project’s targeted district, an area stretching from Granite Street to Queen City Avenue and Second Street to Elm Street and Willow Street.

Produced by the Goody Clancy architecture firm, the memorandum estimates the study area could receive approximately $600 million in new real estate development over the next two decades and a total cost/benefit ratio of over 4:1 if the city can follow through with infrastructure recommendations.

Some of the ideas include various recreational paths and pathways across the railway bisecting the city’s downtown, a new railway station near Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, new parking structures on each side of the railway, an improved Millyard shuttle route and other concepts.

The study indicated that the city could pursue 79-E funding in some circumstances or create a TIF district, in addition to the BUILD grants from the U.S Department of Transportation.

A full copy of the memorandum can be found on the project’s Facebook page.