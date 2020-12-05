Dec. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 457 new positive results with 66 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, December 5, 2020, DHHS announced 457 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.5%. Today’s results include 371 people who tested positive by PCR test and 86 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,545 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today, 12 new positive test results are from Monday, 11/30 (for a new daily total of 659 cases); 77 new positive results are from Tuesday, 12/1 (for a new daily total of 715 cases); 32 cases are from Thursday, 12/3 (for a new daily total of 551 cases); and 336 cases are from Friday, 12/4. Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (91), Merrimack (71), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (44), Cheshire (26), Belknap (25), Strafford (24), Carroll (21), Grafton (12), Sullivan (6), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (66) and Nashua (52). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos Country, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 146 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 24,138 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 847 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 5, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 24,138 Recovered 19,034 (79%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 559 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,545 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 847 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 146 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 437,553 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 33,528 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 1,942

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/01 12/02 12/03 12/04 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,042 1,744 779 1,183 1,163 1,277 1,087 1,182 LabCorp 1,852 1,345 848 1,607 1,234 832 1,609 1,332 Quest Diagnostics 1,830 2,871 1,967 1,486 1,007 1,192 1,517 1,696 Mako Medical 398 316 151 4 189 191 398 235 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 555 348 339 595 884 740 0 494 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 509 377 452 629 643 458 540 515 Other Laboratory* 1,150 790 1,247 2,130 2,078 1,482 2,043 1,560 University of New Hampshire** 103 1 763 1,202 757 1,547 1,769 877 Total 7,439 7,792 6,546 8,836 7,955 7,719 8,963 7,893 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/01 12/02 12/03 12/04 Daily Average LabCorp 8 1 0 13 8 13 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 19 1 7 23 29 38 32 21 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 0 6 2 5 13 0 4 Other Laboratory* 0 0 20 10 15 9 5 8 Total 28 2 33 48 57 73 37 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.