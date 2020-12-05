Propane explosion at homeless camp off Queen City Avenue, 1 dead

MANCHESTER, NH – Police and fire crews responded to an area off Queen City Avenue Saturday at approximately 1:24 p.m. for a report of a dead person following an explosion.

Fire Chief Dan Goonan confirmed that the state fire marshal was called to conduct an investigation following a propane heater explosion that claimed one life.

“A dead male was discovered at the scene of a tent fire at that location,” Goonan said. “Cause and circumstances are currently under investigation by NH State Fire Marshal who’s on the scene, as well as Manchester Fire investigators and Manchester Police.”

The camp is located between Calef Road and Willow Street, behind several businesses. Fire officials used Queen City Avenue to access the remote area where a small encampment was located.

This is a developing story. We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.