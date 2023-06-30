City seeking new organization to run Brook Street womens shelter

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday afternoon, the City of Manchester opened a request for proposals (RFP) for a new operator of a women’s shelter.

The Manchester YWCA had been operating a facility on Brook Street at a state-owned property previously serving as a sober home through Families in Transition known as Tirrell House. However, the YWCA was unable to secure enough money to continue operations.

The shelter services would be a partnership between the City of Manchester and the awardee, with the City providing a building and $150,000 of federal funds. Services provided by the awardee must be adequate to fully manage a 16-bed, emergency shelter for women who are actively experiencing homelessness in Manchester through June 30, 2024.

Proposals will be due by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, and must be submitted to the Manchester City Clerk. Please refer to the request for proposals linked here.

Any questions or concerns regarding the RFP must be submitted in writing to Adrienne Beloin, Director of Homelessness Initiatives, at abeloin@manchesternh.gov.