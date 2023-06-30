City seeking new organization to run Brook Street womens shelter

Friday, June 30, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics 0
Brook Street Women's Shelter
An RFP has been posted for someone to operate this property on Brook Street as a shelter for women. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday afternoon, the City of Manchester opened a request for proposals (RFP) for a new operator of a women’s shelter.

The Manchester YWCA had been operating a facility on Brook Street at a state-owned property previously serving as a sober home through Families in Transition known as Tirrell House. However, the YWCA was unable to secure enough money to continue operations.

The shelter services would be a partnership between the City of Manchester and the awardee, with the City providing a building and $150,000 of federal funds.  Services provided by the awardee must be adequate to fully manage a 16-bed, emergency shelter for women who are actively experiencing homelessness in Manchester through June 30, 2024.

Proposals will be due by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, and must be submitted to the Manchester City Clerk.  Please refer to the request for proposals linked here.

Any questions or concerns regarding the RFP must be submitted in writing to Adrienne Beloin, Director of Homelessness Initiatives, at abeloin@manchesternh.gov.

 

 

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

