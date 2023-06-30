More than $1 million awarded for children to attend camp this summer (and more funds still available!)

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education’s ReKINDling Curiosity program has reached a major milestone this month – providing more than $1 million in camp fees to families that might otherwise not have the resources to send their children to summer camp.

A total of $1,002,358 has been awarded to 1,695 young campers who will be attending 96 different camp programs throughout the state this summer.

Funds still remain for this summer; families may apply here.

“This is a fantastic milestone and a tremendous opportunity for so many children to make memories this summer, experience new adventures and connect with friends. This program, which originated in 2021, allows children to enjoy their youth and celebrate summer. Its growth is a testament to the fun and engaging recreational camps that are stationed throughout the state allowing children to unplug, play outside and gain independence,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.

Using federal COVID-19 relief funds, students with a disability are eligible for up to $750 in camp fees, and other eligibilities of up to $600 or up to $450 are possible depending on the family’s federal poverty level. Camp counselors are also offered mental health training to assist with children’s mental health needs during camp hours.

“The summer camp collaboration between NHED, the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association and camps throughout our state has proven to be of immeasurable value to so many children and families over the past three years. CBHA’s commitment to supporting children’s mental health is unwavering, and we are honored to play a role in the summer camp program to provide critical services,” said Maggie Pritchard, President of the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, Board of Directors. “At a time when children’s mental health is facing tremendous challenges, the availability of mental health services within the camp environment has shown positive and transformative results. Together, through this powerful collaboration, we are actively addressing the pressing needs of our youth. Together, we are making a difference that truly matters.”

Since 2021, the ReKINDling Curiosity program has awarded a total of $1,731,413 so that 3,163 children could attend a New Hampshire-approved summer program.