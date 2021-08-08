Campaign update: Ward 6 town hall, endorsements, voter guide update

As we edge closer to election day this fall, here are some more updates from the campaign trail across the city as of Aug. 8, 2021.

Ward 6 Town Hall Meeting

It isn’t a campaign event, but it’s worth mentioning that Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov is looking to hear from Ward 6 residents on concerns or issues at an in-person event on Aug. 16.

The event will take place at the Club House on 45 Nectaria Way starting at 6:30 p.m.

Recent Endorsements

In the race for Alderman At-Large, Planning Board Chair June Trisiciani has received the support of the Manchester Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 856 IAFF (see pictured.)

In the mayoral race, Victoria Sullivan announced the endorsement of State Representative Al Baldasaro (R-Londonderry).

“Victoria is second to none when it comes to taking care of her community. I was honored to serve with her at the State House, where I watched Victoria put in 150% on the Education Committee, working hard to ensure the children of Manchester received their fair share of Adequacy Funding,” said Sullivan. “There is no doubt in my mind, Victoria Wojdylak Sullivan would make a great Mayor, one who will put her heart and soul in making Manchester a safer city to raise a family.”

Manchester Ink Link Voter Guide Update

So far, Manchester Ink Link has received responses from seven Aldermanic candidates and one Board of School Committee candidate, and we hope to get responses from every candidate in advance of Primary Day on Sept. 21. However, contrary to our initial notice, we are going to be waiting until further notice to release the answers to allow voters a chance to have a broader cross section of candidate responses in the final guide.

Also, we are also advancing the deadline for any candidate who has received our questionnaire to Friday, Aug. 20. We’re still looking for contact information for the following candidates. If anyone has the e-mail address for these candidates, please send them to andy@manchesterinklink.com so we can send them our candidate questionnaire.

Alderman

Ward 1 – Joseph Mottola

Ward 3 – Gregory Krill

Ward 5 – Leslee Petersen

Ward 7 – Brian D. Cole

Ward 10 – Lisa Masse

BOSC

Ward 2 – Robin Rice

Ward 3 – Karen Lessard

Ward 6 – Ken Tassey Jr.

Ward 7 – Brian Cole

Ward 9 – Francis Sullivan

Ward 10 – Timothy Sawyer

We are also welcoming any candidates in any race that would like to participate in a debate, or an opportunity to receive direct questions from our readers in a forum-style format. Stay tuned for more information on that in future campaign updates.