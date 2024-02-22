Are you ready for Taco Tour Manchester 2024?

MANCHESTER, NH – Taco Tour Manchester, hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber in Manchester, NH, will return to Downtown Manchester on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 4 – 8 p.m. EST. This popular Manchester tradition, that began in 2011, is quickly becoming one of the largest one-day food festivals in the country and will welcome more than 20,000 visitors from Manchester and beyond. Participating restaurants will showcase unique culinary twists on the taco for patrons to enjoy. Attendance to Taco Tour Manchester is open and free to the public.

“In 2023, the attendee experience greatly improved, and we heard satisfactory feedback from taco lovers who enjoyed the shorter wait times and increased variety of options. Of attendees surveyed, 76% stated they discovered a new restaurant at Taco Tour Manchester and 80% said they would return to Downtown Manchester in the near future,” said Cole Riel, Small Business & Community Development Director at the Greater Manchester Chamber and the Director of Taco Tour Manchester.

The Taco Tour Manchester website was visited by individuals from almost every state in throughout the U.S. and serves as a valuable exposure point for Manchester area restaurants, the downtown business community, and the region at large. Taco Tour Manchester brings the community together and attracts visitors to our downtown to experience our fantastic food scene, and encourages them to return regularly throughout the year,” Riel said.

In 2024, Taco Tour Manchester will feature a free concert, powered by 92.5 The River on the M&T Bank Bandstand Stage. Performing acts will be announced in the coming weeks and additional live music will be featured throughout the event. The Greater Manchester Chamber would also like to thank Dos Equis & NH Distributors for their continued support of Taco Tour Manchester.

Restaurants wishing to participate should visit www.TacoTourManchester.com/participate. Food trucks and outside restaurants are welcome to apply to participate in the event, space is limited.

Those interested in sponsoring the event should email Cole Riel at ColeR@manchester-chamber.org.

Volunteers are needed to assist with line management and answer attendee questions to ensure the event runs smoothly. Groups or individuals interested in volunteering should email TacoTourManchester@gmail.com.

About the Greater Manchester Chamber

Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. The Chamber’s mission is to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.