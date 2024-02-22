1 person seriously injured in head-on crash involving school bus

Thursday, February 22, 2024

No children were on this bus when it collided head-on with a car. The driver of the car suffered serious injury, police said. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – On February 22, 2024, at approximately 6 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the intersection of South Main and Varney streets for a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus. It was reported that no children were on the bus at the time of the accident.  

Responding officers learned that the two vehicles were traveling on South Main when they collided head-on.  The 30-year-old male driver in the car sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 52-year-old male bus driver was not hurt. 

The accident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester  Police Department at 603-668-8711.

 

