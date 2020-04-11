April 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 45 new positive cases with 5 in Manchester, and 1 reported death

CONCORD, NH — On Saturday, April 11, 2020, DHHS announced 45 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 929 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 29 percent being female and 71 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (14), Rockingham (8), Merrimack (5), Strafford (5), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (6) and Manchester (5).
The county of residence is being determined for one new case. Twelve new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 146 (16 percent) of the 929 positive cases have been hospitalized. Ten of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19, a female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age or older.
|NH Persons with COVID-191
|929
|Recovered
|236 (25%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|23 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|670
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|146 (16%)
|Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2
|9,996
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|4,952
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3
|119
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|2,275