Wednesday’s weather: High of 64 today as cold air returns Thursday, the set-up for Friday’s snow

Next week March will come in like a lamb.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 40 to 50 mph… except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 100 mph decrease to 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the afternoon.