Wednesday’s weather: High of 64 today as cold air returns Thursday, the set-up for Friday’s snow

Tuesday, February 22, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Wednesday’s Weather

After near-record warmth today (record is 68 degrees in 2017), much colder air returns tomorrow, setting us up for a snowstorm bringing the potential for around a foot of snowfall.
Plan on moderate to heavy snow coinciding with the Friday morning commute. Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous. Snow will also be falling for the evening commute.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 23- Feb. 27

Today: Clouds to sunshine, windy, and warmer. High 64 (record 68 2017) Winds: WSW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear and colder. Low 20 (feel like 12) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Much colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Becoming cloudy with snow (3-5″) after midnight. Low 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Snowy & windy. (4-8″″) High 29 Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Friday night: Early snow then partly cloudy late. Low 13 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 37 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week March will come in like a lamb.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 40 to 50 mph… except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 100 mph decrease to 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the afternoon.

