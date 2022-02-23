Wednesday’s weather: High of 64 today as cold air returns Thursday, the set-up for Friday’s snow

Wednesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Feb. 23- Feb. 27
Tonight: Clear and colder. Low 20 (feel like 12) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Much colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Becoming cloudy with snow (3-5″) after midnight. Low 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Snowy & windy. (4-8″″) High 29 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Early snow then partly cloudy late. Low 13 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 37 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week March will come in like a lamb.
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 40 to 50 mph… except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 100 mph decrease to 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the afternoon.