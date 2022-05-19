Thursday’s weather: Breaks of sunshine with clouds, passing showers, 62

Thursday’s Weather
Return of Summer this Weekend.
Hot temperatures are becoming increasingly likely this weekend. Record highs in the low to mid-90s will be possible for southern New Hampshire. The rivers, streams, and ocean can be dangerously cold to enter this time of year. When working outside the possible danger of dehydration and heatstroke.
5-Day Outlook May 18-May 22
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.