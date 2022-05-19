Thursday’s weather: Breaks of sunshine with clouds, passing showers, 62

Thursday’s Weather

A weak low pressure crosses New Hampshire today bringing passing showers, exiting quickly which will allow for a nice day tomorrow as temperatures trend near 80.

Return of Summer this Weekend.

Hot temperatures are becoming increasingly likely this weekend. Record highs in the low to mid-90s will be possible for southern New Hampshire. The rivers, streams, and ocean can be dangerously cold to enter this time of year. When working outside the possible danger of dehydration and heatstroke.

5-Day Outlook May 18-May 22

Today: Breaks of sunshine with clouds; cooler with passing showers. High 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High Near 80 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild, and more humid. Low 62 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid with record heat. High 95 (92 2009) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, breezy, with record heat, and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 97 (96 1941) Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and less humid. Low 60 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday: Some sun and cooler. High 73 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will turn hot this weekend with record heat, the hottest days since last summer. A peek at the Memorial Day Weekend shows very warm temperatures returning.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

