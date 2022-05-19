Thursday’s weather: Breaks of sunshine with clouds, passing showers, 62

A weak low pressure crosses New Hampshire today bringing passing showers, exiting quickly which will allow for a nice day tomorrow as temperatures trend near 80.

Return of Summer this Weekend.

Hot temperatures are becoming increasingly likely this weekend. Record highs in the low to mid-90s will be possible for southern New Hampshire. The rivers, streams, and ocean can be dangerously cold to enter this time of year. When working outside the possible danger of dehydration and heatstroke.