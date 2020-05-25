May 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 50 new positives, with 18 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, May 25, 2020, DHHS announced 50 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,197 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Rockingham (7), Strafford (3), Cheshire (2), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (3).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 420 (10 percent) of 4,197 cases. Four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19 in a female resident of Hillsborough County who was age 60 years or older.