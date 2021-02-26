March 5: Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra at Dana Center

Hailed by the press as “the premier American ragtime ensemble,” the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra (PRSO) is rapidly becoming the leading professional ragtime orchestra in the United States. Formed by young virtuoso Andrew Greene at the University of Maryland, the PRSO recreates the syncopated stylings of a bygone era – ragtime, theater and dance music, as well as underscoring classic silent films using Mr. Greene’s collection of over 15,000 musical selections.

The show is set for March 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dana Center.

PRSO has repeatedly appeared at leading venues including The Kennedy Center, The Library of Congress, The American Film Institute, and at historic theaters, performing arts centers, colleges, universities, and concert associations across the United States. The PRSO’s work has been featured in documentaries, online video, and on radio and podcast programs across the country.

Buy tickets at tickets.anselm.edu or by calling the Dana Center Box Office at (603)641-7700.

Sneak Peek: Listen in to the Peacherine Ragtime Orchestra’s take on the 1980s classic “Take On Me.”