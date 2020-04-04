Manchester VA Medical Center inundated with kindness during COVID-19 crisis

MANCHESTER, NH — VA Manchester Health Care System staff extends our deep appreciation for the community support to our staff and Veterans. The community caring for our team members who deliver care has been a welcome delight during a stressful time.

VA Manchester Health Care System staff feel valued to have been thought of by chocolatiers from LOON Chocolates who donated bountiful boxes of chocolates; the bakers at Bailey’s Bakery who shared their delicious pastries; the Firehouse Subs Shoppes who provided one hundred lunch boxes; and Golden Corral, opening in Manchester soon, working with Nancy’s Diner in Nashua, brought over one hundred breakfast sandwiches! VA Manchester Health Care System’s first-line responders say, “thank you from the bottom of our heart!”

“It just makes us feel appreciated,” said Amanda Singleton, RN, Change Management Officer for High Reliability at Manchester and Screening Co-Manager. “The deliveries that reached our early morning crew were especially helpful. Screeners were cold, and a nice warm breakfast sandwich made all the difference. Golden Corral delivered on more than one occasion and even made a gluten-free sandwich just for me which was totally unexpected.”

VA Manchester Health Care System has been working to ready for the response to COVID-19 in New Hampshire. There are so many who have reached out to help not knowing how they could make a difference. With that said, there is so much you can do to directly help a Veteran.

Consider a drive-thru donation of shelf-stable pantry items. Your donation of toilet paper, peanut butter, granola bars, canned or packaged proteins like tuna or chicken, can openers, crackers, soups, or chili will make a substantial difference for Veterans who are food insecure and/or those who have a weakened immune system or other illnesses and should not be exposed at the store. Your donations of gas, grocery and VISA gift cards are items that are also very helpful for those in need. Contributions can be made weekdays from 9:00am to 4:00pm at the Drive-thru (white tent) at VA Manchester Medical Center located on 718 Smyth Road, Manchester, NH. If you have questions about donating, please contact our Voluntary Service Officer at 603-624-4366 x 6419.

Donations are used to stock VA Manchester Health Care System’s Veterans Resource Closet. Our team at VA Manchester Health Care System provides deliveries to Veterans most in need who are enrolled with the VA Supported Housing Program and are referred by their VA provider. Veterans who need assistance should contact their provider or call Veterans Crisis Line.

VA continues to strongly encourage Veterans, staff members and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.

Veterans Crisis Line Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one?

Veterans seeking assistance should contact the medical center at 800-892-8384 x 3199, or send a secure message to your provider.