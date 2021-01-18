How did NH re-open its schools? Part 2: Private Schools

Recently, we took a look at the re-opening plans for New Hampshire’s public school districts. Today, we do the same thing, only with private schools across the state.
Special thanks go out to Lily Brooks for her efforts gathering the information for this analysis.
|Name
|Address
|Website
|Grades
|Type
|Return
|reopen plan
|Hillsboro Christian School
|337 2nd NH Turnpike Hillsboro,NH
|www.hillsborochristianschool.com
|K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|http://hillsborochristianschool.com/2020/07/new-procedures/
|2nd Nature Academy/Nature of Things
|10 Groton Rd. Nashua, NH
|http://tnotgroup.com/
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|http://tnotgroup.com/second-nature/health.php
|Bethlehem Christian School
|1858 Maple St. Bethlehem,NH
|www.bethlehemchristianschool.ws
|K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|http://www.bethlehemchristianschool.org/editoruploads/files/Covid_Mitigation_Plan_1.pdf
|Cardinal Lacroix Academy
|148 Belmont St. Manchester,NH
|www.stanthonyschool-nh.com
|P/K 1-6
|Parochial
|Full Remote
|http://www.clanh.org/back-to-school-virtual-greetings
|Crossroads Christian School
|43 Atwood Rd. Pelham,NH
|ourscrossroadschurch.com
|P/K 1-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|http://www.crossroadschristianschool.org/from-the-principals-desk-september-9-2020/
|Dublin Christian Academy
|106 Page Rd. Dublin,NH
|www.dublinchristian.org
|P/K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|http://www.dublinchristian.org/reopening
|Phillips Exeter Academy
|20 Main St. Exeter,NH
|www.exeter.edu
|Gr. 9-12
|Prep
|Full In-Person
|http://www.exeter.edu/opening-school-fall-2020
|Monadnock Waldorf School
|98 S. Lincoln St. Keene,NH
|www.meetinghousemontessori.com
|P/K 1-5
|Other
|Full In-Person
|http://www.monadnockwaldorfschool.org/covid19
|Sant Bani School
|19 Ashram Rd. Sanbornton,NH
|www.santbani.org
|K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|http://www.santbani.org/assets/1599142409-SBSRe-openingPlan2020-08-26.pdf
|Sacred Heart School
|289 Lafayette Rd. Hampton,NH
|www.shshampton.org
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|http://www.shshampton.org/about-us/reopeningplanfor2020-2021.cfm
|Tri-City Christian Academy
|150 W. High St. Somersworth,NH
|www.tcca-nh.com
|P/K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|http://www.tcca-nh.com/_ccLib/attachments/whatsnew/Opening+Plan+rev+942020+(1).pdf
|Hampshire Country School
|28 Patey Circle Rindge,NH
|www.hampshirecountryschool.org
|Gr. 3-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://4.files.edl.io/7375/09/16/20/142952-94f64cbf-2e34-436d-acc7-2ffac6e46250.pdf
|South Merrimack Christian Academy
|517 Boston Post Rd. Merrimack,NH
|www.smcanh.org
|P/K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|https://b4fddf3f-ba93-4f84-b50b-b88517cd4f36.filesusr.com/ugd/99e0fb_68981e5cf6a54ff9bafe099e2415e704.pdf
|St. Joseph Regional School
|92 Wilson St. Keene,NH
|www.stjosephkeene.org
|Gr. P/K 1-8
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://baa4603c-0a27-4d77-b042-bd5db3441c8e.filesusr.com/ugd/60eb28_77d64a90a5504d16a49be356b3944ddf.pdf
|Acton Academy New Hampshire
|791 North Main St. Laconia, NH
|Gr. 1-6
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://blogactonacademynewhampshire.wordpress.com/blog-feed/
|Crotched Mountain School
|1 Verney Dr. Greenfield,NH
|crotchedmountain.org/school
|P/K 1-12
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|https://crotchedmountain.org/covid19/
|High Mowing School
|222 Isaac Frye Highway Wilton,NH
|www.highmowing.org
|K 1-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/11N98j2TRNBBrbnTGpbGWHOZOq7UK1AQLyTNX9LSXbNI/edit
|Shortridge Academy
|619 Governor Rd. Milton,NH
|www.shortridgeacademy.com
|Gr. 9-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/1j8d5qKRxM2z-_RftKdqdTMF3lvaa2qipHNUDkSf5fmk/edit
|St. Joseph Regional Junior High School
|148 Belmont St. Manchester,NH
|www.stjoesjrhs.org
|Gr. 7-8
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NlyfIVTP1ydqMO8xyaX8fWhfF4hE9hwFNPYcPKljGDw/edit
|The Birchtree Center
|2064 Woodbury Ave. Newington,NH
|www.birchtreecenter.org
|K 1-12
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTWxpq8gUmv_ulKtNq2sBUzObXUMLOFgvPef90hlROuJufGBZ7KWFrbg3HGGhkq5NfiPdAI1cAYxNv6/pub
|Brewster Academy
|80 Academy Dr. Wolfeboro,NH
|www.brewsteracademy.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Prep
|Full In-Person
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1m3_Xfyh_hK6oqcrdV9A41e7ak8HcTNOi/view
|Hawthorne Academy
|100 Old North Branch Dr. Antrim,NH
|www.hawedu.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://hawthorneacademy.org/covid-19-reopening-plans
|Holy Family Academy
|281 Cartier St. Manchester,NH
|www.holyfamilyacademy.org
|Gr. 7-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://holyfamilyacademy.org/2020-2021-covid-19-plan
|Laconia Christian Academy
|1386 Meredith Center Rd. Laconia,NH
|www.laconiachristian.org
|P/K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|https://laconiachristian.org/lca-responds-to-covid-19/
|Mount Royal Academy
|26 Seven Hearths Ln. Sunapee,NH
|www.mountroyalacademy.org
|P/K 1-12
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://mountroyalacademy.com/storage/app/media/uploaded-files/MRA_Reopening%20Plan_2020.pdf
|Mount Zion Christian School
|132 Titus Ave. Manchester,NH
|www.mzcs.org
|P/K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|https://mountzionnh.org/2020/06/27/how-we-are-approaching-covid/
|Nashua Childrens Home
|125 Amherst St. Nashua,NH
|www.nashuachildrenshome.org
|K 1-8
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|https://nashuachildrenshome.org/whats-new/
|New Hampton School
|70 Main St. New Hampton,NH
|www.newhampton.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Prep
|Full In-Person
|https://newhampton.myschoolapp.com/ftpimages/97/download/download_4955027.pdf
|St. Charles School
|19 Grant St. Rochester,NH
|www.stcharleshome.net
|K 1-8
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|https://saintcharleswoburn.com/about-st-charles/covid-19-updates/
|St. Mary Academy
|222 Central Ave. Dover,NH
|www.saintmaryacademy.org
|P/K 1-8
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://saintmaryacademy.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/SMA_Reopening_Frameworks.pdf
|Shaker Road School
|131 Shaker Rd. Concord,NH
|www.shakerroad.com
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://shakerroadschool.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2020-2021-School-Year-Plan.pdf
|Bishop Guertin High School
|194 Lund Rd. Nashua, NH
|www.bghs.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://sites.google.com/bghs.org/covid-info/communications
|Seacoast Learning Collaborative
|87 State Rte. 27
Brentwood NH
|www.slconline.org
|Gr. 1-12
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|https://slconline.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020-return-to-school.pdf
|St. Paul's School
|325 Pleasant St. Concord,NH
|www.sps.edu
|Gr. 9-12
|Prep
|Full In-Person
|https://sps.myschoolapp.com/ftpimages/36/download/download_4509839.pdf
|The Well School
|36 Well School Rd. Peterborough,NH
|www.wellschool.org
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b0db1eaaf2096c56a3fc252/t/5f32d766e6c63764879e0795/1597167463382/Well+School+Re-entry+Planning+Update+8-5-2020.pdf
|St. John Regional School
|61 South State St. Concord,NH
|www.stjohnregional.org
|P/K 1-8
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://stjohnregional.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-08-Re-Opening-Plan-August-10-2020.pdf
|St. Joseph Regional Catholic School
|40 Main St. Salem,NH
|www.sjrcs.com
|P/K 1-8
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://stjosepheagles.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/St.-Joes-Back-to-School-Plan-1.pdf
|Trinity Christian School of Keene
|100 Maple Ave. Keene,NH
|www.tcskeene.org
|P/K 1-8
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|https://tcskeene.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-2021ParentStudentHandbookCOVID-19Procedures.pdf
|St. Francis of Assisi School
|9 St. Francis Way Litchfield,NH
|www.StFrancisSchoolnh.org
|P/K 1-6
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://us8.campaign-archive.com/?u=6368c1702435f013d2e234947&id=4ce3234ea8
|Waterville Valley Academy
|88 Boulder Path Rd. Waterville Valley,NH
|www.wvbbts.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://wvbbts.org/covid-19-response/
|Bishop Brady High School
|25 Columbus Ave. Concord,NH
|www.bishopbrady.edu
|Gr. 9-12
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://www.bishopbrady.edu/index.php/download_file/2383/1/
|Manchester Diocesan
|153 Ash St. Manchester,NH
|www.catholicnh.org/education
|n/a
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://www.catholicnh.org/about/stay-informed/media-releases/return-of-classroom-instruction/
|Concord Christian Academy
|37 Regional Dr. Concord, NH
|www.concordchristian.org
|P/K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|https://www.concordchristian.org/CCA_REOPENING_PLAN.pdf
|The Cornerstone School
|164 High St. Stratham,NH
|www.cornerstoneschool.org
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.cornerstoneschool.org/info
|Crossroads Academy
|95 Dartmouth College Highway Lyme,NH
|www.crossroadsacademy.org
|K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.crossroadsacademy.org/about/covid-19/covid-19-policies-and-procedures-for-the-2020-2021-school-year/
|The Derryfield School
|2108 River Rd. Manchester,NH
|www.derryfield.org
|Gr. 6-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.derryfield.org/reopening
|Dublin School
|18 Lehmann Way Dublin,NH
|www.dublinschool.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.dublinschool.org/moving-forward-2020-fall-opening-plans
|Southern NH Montessori Academy
|1E Commons Dr. Unit 28 Londonderry,NH
|www.snhec.org
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.facebook.com/SNHMA/photos/a.140934564067/10159006332809068/?type=3&theater
|Granite Hill School
|135 Elm St. Newport,NH
|www.granitehillschool.org
|Gr. 6-12
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|https://www.granitehillschool.org/news-and-calendar/
|Hampstead Academy
|320 East Rd. Hampstead,NH
|www.hampsteadacademy.org
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.hampsteadacademy.org/domain/132
|Lighthouse Christian Academy
|17 Heaton St. Rochester,NH
|www.harvestofpraisecog.com
|K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|https://www.harvestofpraisecog.com/lighthouse-christian-academy/
|Holderness School
|33 Chapel Ln. Holderness,NH
|www.holderness.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Prep
|Full In-Person
|https://www.holderness.org/about/fall-reopening?siteId=989
|Jesse Remington High School
|15 Stevens Ln. Candia,NH
|www.jrhs.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.jrhs.org/re-opening-safely
|Kimball Union Academy
|7 Campus Center Dr. Meriden,NH
|www.kua.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Prep
|Full In-Person
|https://www.kua.org/covid-19-updates
|Meeting House Montessori School
|28 Logging Hill Rd. Bow,NH
|www.meetinghousemontessori.com
|P/K 1-4
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.meetinghousemontessori.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/MHMS-Calendar-Of-Important-Dates-2020-2021.pdf
|Monarch School of New England
|105 Eastern Ave. Rochester,NH
|www.monarchschoolne.org
|K 1-12
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|https://www.monarchschoolne.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/SCHOOL-CALENDAR-2020-2021.pdf
|Mount St. Mary Academy
|2291 Elm St. Manchester,NH
|www.mtstmaryacademy.org
|P/K 1-8
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://www.msmacademy.org/academics/why-msm-during-covid/
|Oliverian School
|28 Becket Dr. Haverhill, NH
|oliverianschool.org www.oliverianschool.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.oliverianschool.org/covid-19-update/
|Pioneer Junior Academy
|13 Mount Gilboa Rd. Westmoreland,NH
|www.pioneerjunioracademy.org
|Gr. 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|https://www.pioneerjunioracademy.org/fall-2020-reopening-plan
|Proctor Academy
|204 Main St. Andover,NH
|www.proctoracademy.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Prep
|Full In-Person
|https://www.proctoracademy.org/about/covid-19-resources
|Second Start
|450 North State St. Concord,NH
|www.second-start.org
|Gr. P/K 1-8
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|https://www.second-start.org/covid-19/
|St. Elizabeth Seton School
|16 Bridge St. Rochester,NH
|www.sesschool.org
|K 1-8
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://www.sesschool.org/covid-19
|Spaulding Academy and Family Services
|72 Spaulding Rd. Northfield,NH
|www.spauldingyouthcenter.org
|K 1-12
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|https://www.spauldingservices.org/covid-19/
|St. Thomas Aquinas High School
|197 Dover Point Rd. Dover,NH
|www.stalux.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://www.stalux.org/remote-education-and-covid-19/town-hall-and-faqs
|Tabernacle Christian School
|242 Derry Rd. Litchfield,NH
|www.tcslitchfield.org
|P/K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|https://www.tcslitchfield.org/hp_wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Detailed-Guidelines-20-21.pdf
|Tilton School
|30 School St. Tilton,NH
|www.tiltonschool.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Prep
|Full In-Person
|https://www.tiltonschool.org/parents/fallreopeningupdates
|Trinity High School
|581 Bridge St. Manchester,NH
|www.trinity-hs.org
|Gr. 9-12
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|https://www.trinity-hs.org/editoruploads/files/2020%20important/Reopening_plan_9_1_Revisions.pdf
|Robert Jolicoeur School
|1 Mammoth Rd. Manchester,NH
|http://www.easterseals.com/nh/our-programs/residential--educational-services/jolicoeur-school.html
|Gr. 1-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Heronfield Academy
|356 Exeter Rd. Hampton Falls,NH
|www.heronfield.org
|Gr. 6-8
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Shalom Christian Academy
|68 Stiles Rd. Unit 4 Salem,NH
|www.shortridgeacademy.comhcy65t
|K 1-8
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Ashuelot Valley Academy
|31 Washington St. Keene, NH
|5-12 SpEd
|Sped
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Building Block Commons
|125 Kingston Rd. Exeter,NH
|www.buildingblockcommons.com
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Busche Academy
|40 Chester St. Chester,NH
|www.buscheacademy.org
|Gr. 8-12
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Calvary Christian School
|115 Yeaton Rd. Plymouth,NH
|www.ccsplymouth.com
|K 1-12
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Capital Christian School
|310 Sheep Davis Rd. Concord,NH
|www.capitalchristianschool.net
|K 1-8
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Christian Bible Church Academy
|205 Manchester St. Nashua,NH
|www.cbcnashua.com
|K 1-12
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Claremont Christian Academy
|97 Maple Ave. Claremont,NH
|www.claremontchristianacademy.com
|K 1-12
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Clearway High School
|40 Arlington St. Nashua,NH
|www.adultlearningcenter.com
|Gr. 9-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Compass Academy
|8 Old Suncook Rd. Concord,NH
|compassbehavior.com
|K 1-8
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|County Village Montessori School
|2 Overlook Dr. Amherst,NH
|www.countryvillagemontessori.com
|P/K 1-6
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Enriched Learning Center
|26 Exchange St. Berlin,NH
|www.enrichedlearning.net
|Gr. 1-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Eastabrook Christian School
|1050 Rte. 12A Planfield,NH
|estabrook22.adventistschoolconnect.org
|Gr. 1-10
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Heritage Christian School
|13 North St. Rindge,NH
|www.hcsnh.org
|K 1-12
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Hollis Montessori School
|9 S. Merrimack Rd. Hollis,NH
|www.hollismontessori.org
|P/K 1-9
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Holy Trinity Catholic School
|19 Gilford Ave. Laconia,NH
|www.holytrinitynh.com
|P/K 1-8
|Parochial
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Immaculate Heart of Mary School
|95 Fay Martin Rd. Richmond,NH
|ihm.catholicism.org
|K 1-12
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Kids Connections
|18 Meadows Rd. Jefferson,NH
|n/a
|K 1-6
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Learning Skills Academy
|1247 Washington Rd. Rye,NH
|www.learningskillsacademy.org
|Gr. 3-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Mount Prospect Academy
|354 Main St. Plymouth,NH
|www.becket.org
|Gr. 5-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Mountain Shadows School
|149 Valley Rd. Dublin,NH
|www.mountainshadowschool.com
|K 1-12
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|New Hampshire Hospital
|36 Clinton St. Concord,NH
|n/a
|n/a
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|NFI North - Contoocook School
|40 Park Ln. Contoocook,NH
|www.nafi.com
|Gr. 6-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Pine Haven Boys Center
|133 River Rd. Suncook,NH
|www.pinehavenboyscenter.org
|Gr. 1-8
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Portsmouth Christian Academy
|20 Seaborne Dr. Dover,NH
|www.pcaschool.org
|P/K 1-12
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Rochester Learning Academy
|317 Main St. Somersworth, NH
|straffordlearningcenter.org
|Gr. 6-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|RSEC Academy
|31 Old Nashua Rd. Amherst,NH
|www.rsec.org/academy
|Gr. 9-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|RSEC Vista Learning Center
|31 Old Nashua Rd. Amherst,NH
|www.rsec.org/vista
|Gr. 5-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Salve Regina Academy
|9 Church St. Gorham,NH
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|SAU #53 TLC Preschool
|300 Belanger Dr. Pembroke,NH
|www.sau53.org/tlc
|P
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Squall Point Academy
|2 Washington St. Dover,NH
|https://squallpoint.com
|Gr. 5-8
|Other SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Squamscott River Academy
|14 Lafayette Rd. North Hampton,NH
|Gr. 5-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|St. Patrick Academy
|315 Banfield Rd. Portsmouth,NH
|www.saintpatrickacademy.org
|P/K 1-8
|Parochial
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Strafford Learning Center
|317 Main St. Somersworth, NH
|www.straffordlearningcenter.org
|P/K 1-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Summit Christian Academy
|134 Hollis Rd. Amherst,NH
|K 1-12
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Sununu Youth Services Center
|1056 North River Rd. Manchester,NH
|Gr. 7-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|The Beech Hill School
|20 Beech Hill Rd. Hopkinton,NH
|www.thebeechhillschool.org
|Gr. 5-8
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|The Community School
|1164 Bunker Hill Rd. South Tamworth,NH
|www.communityschoolnh.org
|Gr. 6-12
|Other
|No Information Available
|n/a
|The Home for Little Wanderers
|11 Bobcat Blvd. Windsor,NH
|www.wediko.org
|K 1-12
|In-State SPED
|No Information Available
|n/a
|The Trinity School of Bedford
|12 Station Rd. Bedford,NH
|www.tlcnh.org
|P/K 1-13
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Unity Christian School
|593 Sullivan St. Berlin,NH
|www.unitychristian.school
|K 1-12
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Victory Baptist School
|78 Litchfield Rd. Londonderry,NH
|www.vbcnh.org
|K 1-12
|Christian
|No Information Available
|n/a
|Cardigan Mountain School
|62 Alumni Dr. Caanan,NH
|www.cardigan.org
|P/K 1-6
|Parochial
|Hybrid
|n/a
|Cedarcrest School
|91 Maple Ave. Keene,NH
|www.cedarcrest4kids.org
|P/K 1-12
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Cornerstone Christian Academy
|129 Route 28 Ossipee,NH
|www.cornerstoneabc.org
|P/K 1-8
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Easterseals Lancaster School
|525 Prospect St. Lancaster,NH
|www.eastersealsnh.org
|Gr. 4-12
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Green Valley School
|389 Pembroke St. Pembroke,NH
|www.greenvalleyschool.com
|K 1-9
|Other
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Lupine Montessori School
|75 Bronson St. Littleton,NH
|www.lupinemontessorischool.com
|P/K 1-2
|Other
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Mount Royal Academy North
|13 Depot St. Lancaster,NH
|www.mountroyalnorth.com
|P/K 1-5
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|My School LLC
|118 Locust St. Dover,NH
|www.myschooldover.com
|P/K 1-2
|Other
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Namaste Montessori School
|535 Mast Rd. Goffstown,NH
|www.namastechildrenshouse.com
|P/K 1-6
|Other
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|New England Classical Academy
|59 Old Church Rd. Claremont,NH
|www.newenglandclassicalacademy.com
|P/K 1-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Newport Montessori School
|96 Pine St. Newport,NH
|www.newportmontessori.org
|P/K 1-8
|Other
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|North End Montessori School
|698 Beech St. Manchester,NH
|northendmontesori.com
|K 1-14
|Other
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Parker Academy
|2 Fiske Rd. Concord,NH
|www.parkeracademy.com
|Gr. 6-12
|In-State SPED
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Presentation of Mary Academy
|182 Lowell Rd. Hudson,NH
|www.pmaschool.org
|P/K 1-8
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|St. Benedict Academy
|85 Third St. Manchester,NH
|www.stbenedictacademy.org
|P/K 1-6
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|St. Catherine School
|206 North St. Manchester,NH
|www.scsnh.com
|P/K 1-6
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|St. Christopher Academy
|20 Cushing Ave. Nashua,NH
|www.stchrisschoolnh.org
|P/K 1-6
|Parochial
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Trinity Christian School
|80 Clinton St. Concord,NH
|www.tcsnh.com
|P/K 1-12
|Christian
|Full In-Person
|n/a
|Victory High School
|7 Knight St. Jaffrey,NH
|https://www.victoryhs.org/
|Gr. 9-12
|Other
|Full In-Person
|n/a