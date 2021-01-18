How did NH re-open its schools? Part 2: Private Schools

Recently, we took a look at the re-opening plans for New Hampshire’s public school districts. Today, we do the same thing, only with private schools across the state.

Special thanks go out to Lily Brooks for her efforts gathering the information for this analysis.

NameAddressWebsiteGradesTypeReturnreopen plan
Hillsboro Christian School337 2nd NH Turnpike Hillsboro,NH www.hillsborochristianschool.comK 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttp://hillsborochristianschool.com/2020/07/new-procedures/
2nd Nature Academy/Nature of Things10 Groton Rd. Nashua, NHhttp://tnotgroup.com/P/K 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttp://tnotgroup.com/second-nature/health.php
Bethlehem Christian School1858 Maple St. Bethlehem,NHwww.bethlehemchristianschool.wsK 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttp://www.bethlehemchristianschool.org/editoruploads/files/Covid_Mitigation_Plan_1.pdf
Cardinal Lacroix Academy148 Belmont St. Manchester,NHwww.stanthonyschool-nh.comP/K 1-6ParochialFull Remotehttp://www.clanh.org/back-to-school-virtual-greetings
Crossroads Christian School43 Atwood Rd. Pelham,NHourscrossroadschurch.comP/K 1-12OtherFull In-Personhttp://www.crossroadschristianschool.org/from-the-principals-desk-september-9-2020/
Dublin Christian Academy106 Page Rd. Dublin,NHwww.dublinchristian.orgP/K 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttp://www.dublinchristian.org/reopening
Phillips Exeter Academy20 Main St. Exeter,NHwww.exeter.eduGr. 9-12PrepFull In-Personhttp://www.exeter.edu/opening-school-fall-2020
Monadnock Waldorf School98 S. Lincoln St. Keene,NHwww.meetinghousemontessori.comP/K 1-5OtherFull In-Personhttp://www.monadnockwaldorfschool.org/covid19
Sant Bani School19 Ashram Rd. Sanbornton,NHwww.santbani.orgK 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttp://www.santbani.org/assets/1599142409-SBSRe-openingPlan2020-08-26.pdf
Sacred Heart School289 Lafayette Rd. Hampton,NHwww.shshampton.orgP/K 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttp://www.shshampton.org/about-us/reopeningplanfor2020-2021.cfm
Tri-City Christian Academy150 W. High St. Somersworth,NHwww.tcca-nh.comP/K 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttp://www.tcca-nh.com/_ccLib/attachments/whatsnew/Opening+Plan+rev+942020+(1).pdf
Hampshire Country School28 Patey Circle Rindge,NHwww.hampshirecountryschool.orgGr. 3-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://4.files.edl.io/7375/09/16/20/142952-94f64cbf-2e34-436d-acc7-2ffac6e46250.pdf
South Merrimack Christian Academy517 Boston Post Rd. Merrimack,NHwww.smcanh.orgP/K 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttps://b4fddf3f-ba93-4f84-b50b-b88517cd4f36.filesusr.com/ugd/99e0fb_68981e5cf6a54ff9bafe099e2415e704.pdf
St. Joseph Regional School92 Wilson St. Keene,NHwww.stjosephkeene.orgGr. P/K 1-8ParochialFull In-Personhttps://baa4603c-0a27-4d77-b042-bd5db3441c8e.filesusr.com/ugd/60eb28_77d64a90a5504d16a49be356b3944ddf.pdf
Acton Academy New Hampshire791 North Main St. Laconia, NHGr. 1-6OtherFull In-Personhttps://blogactonacademynewhampshire.wordpress.com/blog-feed/
Crotched Mountain School1 Verney Dr. Greenfield,NHcrotchedmountain.org/schoolP/K 1-12In-State SPEDFull In-Personhttps://crotchedmountain.org/covid19/
High Mowing School222 Isaac Frye Highway Wilton,NHwww.highmowing.orgK 1-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://docs.google.com/document/d/11N98j2TRNBBrbnTGpbGWHOZOq7UK1AQLyTNX9LSXbNI/edit
Shortridge Academy619 Governor Rd. Milton,NHwww.shortridgeacademy.comGr. 9-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://docs.google.com/document/d/1j8d5qKRxM2z-_RftKdqdTMF3lvaa2qipHNUDkSf5fmk/edit
St. Joseph Regional Junior High School148 Belmont St. Manchester,NHwww.stjoesjrhs.orgGr. 7-8ParochialFull In-Personhttps://docs.google.com/document/d/1NlyfIVTP1ydqMO8xyaX8fWhfF4hE9hwFNPYcPKljGDw/edit
The Birchtree Center2064 Woodbury Ave. Newington,NHwww.birchtreecenter.orgK 1-12In-State SPEDFull In-Personhttps://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTWxpq8gUmv_ulKtNq2sBUzObXUMLOFgvPef90hlROuJufGBZ7KWFrbg3HGGhkq5NfiPdAI1cAYxNv6/pub
Brewster Academy80 Academy Dr. Wolfeboro,NHwww.brewsteracademy.orgGr. 9-12PrepFull In-Personhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1m3_Xfyh_hK6oqcrdV9A41e7ak8HcTNOi/view
Hawthorne Academy100 Old North Branch Dr. Antrim,NHwww.hawedu.orgGr. 9-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://hawthorneacademy.org/covid-19-reopening-plans
Holy Family Academy281 Cartier St. Manchester,NHwww.holyfamilyacademy.orgGr. 7-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://holyfamilyacademy.org/2020-2021-covid-19-plan
Laconia Christian Academy1386 Meredith Center Rd. Laconia,NHwww.laconiachristian.orgP/K 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttps://laconiachristian.org/lca-responds-to-covid-19/
Mount Royal Academy26 Seven Hearths Ln. Sunapee,NHwww.mountroyalacademy.orgP/K 1-12ParochialFull In-Personhttps://mountroyalacademy.com/storage/app/media/uploaded-files/MRA_Reopening%20Plan_2020.pdf
Mount Zion Christian School132 Titus Ave. Manchester,NHwww.mzcs.orgP/K 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttps://mountzionnh.org/2020/06/27/how-we-are-approaching-covid/
Nashua Childrens Home125 Amherst St. Nashua,NHwww.nashuachildrenshome.orgK 1-8In-State SPEDFull In-Personhttps://nashuachildrenshome.org/whats-new/
New Hampton School70 Main St. New Hampton,NHwww.newhampton.orgGr. 9-12PrepFull In-Personhttps://newhampton.myschoolapp.com/ftpimages/97/download/download_4955027.pdf
St. Charles School19 Grant St. Rochester,NHwww.stcharleshome.netK 1-8In-State SPEDFull In-Personhttps://saintcharleswoburn.com/about-st-charles/covid-19-updates/
St. Mary Academy222 Central Ave. Dover,NHwww.saintmaryacademy.orgP/K 1-8ParochialFull In-Personhttps://saintmaryacademy.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/SMA_Reopening_Frameworks.pdf
Shaker Road School131 Shaker Rd. Concord,NHwww.shakerroad.comP/K 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttps://shakerroadschool.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2020-2021-School-Year-Plan.pdf
Bishop Guertin High School194 Lund Rd. Nashua, NHwww.bghs.orgGr. 9-12ParochialFull In-Personhttps://sites.google.com/bghs.org/covid-info/communications
Seacoast Learning Collaborative87 State Rte. 27
Brentwood NH		www.slconline.orgGr. 1-12In-State SPEDFull In-Personhttps://slconline.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020-return-to-school.pdf
St. Paul's School325 Pleasant St. Concord,NHwww.sps.eduGr. 9-12PrepFull In-Personhttps://sps.myschoolapp.com/ftpimages/36/download/download_4509839.pdf
The Well School36 Well School Rd. Peterborough,NHwww.wellschool.orgP/K 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttps://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b0db1eaaf2096c56a3fc252/t/5f32d766e6c63764879e0795/1597167463382/Well+School+Re-entry+Planning+Update+8-5-2020.pdf
St. John Regional School61 South State St. Concord,NHwww.stjohnregional.orgP/K 1-8ParochialFull In-Personhttps://stjohnregional.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-08-Re-Opening-Plan-August-10-2020.pdf
St. Joseph Regional Catholic School40 Main St. Salem,NHwww.sjrcs.comP/K 1-8ParochialFull In-Personhttps://stjosepheagles.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/St.-Joes-Back-to-School-Plan-1.pdf
Trinity Christian School of Keene100 Maple Ave. Keene,NHwww.tcskeene.orgP/K 1-8ChristianFull In-Personhttps://tcskeene.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-2021ParentStudentHandbookCOVID-19Procedures.pdf
St. Francis of Assisi School9 St. Francis Way Litchfield,NHwww.StFrancisSchoolnh.orgP/K 1-6ParochialFull In-Personhttps://us8.campaign-archive.com/?u=6368c1702435f013d2e234947&id=4ce3234ea8
Waterville Valley Academy88 Boulder Path Rd. Waterville Valley,NHwww.wvbbts.orgGr. 9-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://wvbbts.org/covid-19-response/
Bishop Brady High School25 Columbus Ave. Concord,NHwww.bishopbrady.eduGr. 9-12ParochialFull In-Personhttps://www.bishopbrady.edu/index.php/download_file/2383/1/
Manchester Diocesan153 Ash St. Manchester,NHwww.catholicnh.org/educationn/aParochialFull In-Personhttps://www.catholicnh.org/about/stay-informed/media-releases/return-of-classroom-instruction/
Concord Christian Academy37 Regional Dr. Concord, NHwww.concordchristian.orgP/K 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttps://www.concordchristian.org/CCA_REOPENING_PLAN.pdf
The Cornerstone School164 High St. Stratham,NHwww.cornerstoneschool.orgP/K 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.cornerstoneschool.org/info
Crossroads Academy95 Dartmouth College Highway Lyme,NHwww.crossroadsacademy.orgK 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.crossroadsacademy.org/about/covid-19/covid-19-policies-and-procedures-for-the-2020-2021-school-year/
The Derryfield School2108 River Rd. Manchester,NHwww.derryfield.orgGr. 6-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.derryfield.org/reopening
Dublin School18 Lehmann Way Dublin,NHwww.dublinschool.orgGr. 9-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.dublinschool.org/moving-forward-2020-fall-opening-plans
Southern NH Montessori Academy1E Commons Dr. Unit 28 Londonderry,NHwww.snhec.orgP/K 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.facebook.com/SNHMA/photos/a.140934564067/10159006332809068/?type=3&theater
Granite Hill School135 Elm St. Newport,NHwww.granitehillschool.orgGr. 6-12In-State SPEDFull In-Personhttps://www.granitehillschool.org/news-and-calendar/
Hampstead Academy320 East Rd. Hampstead,NHwww.hampsteadacademy.orgP/K 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.hampsteadacademy.org/domain/132
Lighthouse Christian Academy17 Heaton St. Rochester,NHwww.harvestofpraisecog.comK 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttps://www.harvestofpraisecog.com/lighthouse-christian-academy/
Holderness School33 Chapel Ln. Holderness,NHwww.holderness.orgGr. 9-12PrepFull In-Personhttps://www.holderness.org/about/fall-reopening?siteId=989
Jesse Remington High School15 Stevens Ln. Candia,NHwww.jrhs.orgGr. 9-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.jrhs.org/re-opening-safely
Kimball Union Academy7 Campus Center Dr. Meriden,NHwww.kua.orgGr. 9-12PrepFull In-Personhttps://www.kua.org/covid-19-updates
Meeting House Montessori School28 Logging Hill Rd. Bow,NHwww.meetinghousemontessori.comP/K 1-4OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.meetinghousemontessori.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/MHMS-Calendar-Of-Important-Dates-2020-2021.pdf
Monarch School of New England105 Eastern Ave. Rochester,NHwww.monarchschoolne.orgK 1-12In-State SPEDFull In-Personhttps://www.monarchschoolne.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/SCHOOL-CALENDAR-2020-2021.pdf
Mount St. Mary Academy2291 Elm St. Manchester,NHwww.mtstmaryacademy.orgP/K 1-8ParochialFull In-Personhttps://www.msmacademy.org/academics/why-msm-during-covid/
Oliverian School28 Becket Dr. Haverhill, NHoliverianschool.org www.oliverianschool.orgGr. 9-12OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.oliverianschool.org/covid-19-update/
Pioneer Junior Academy13 Mount Gilboa Rd. Westmoreland,NHwww.pioneerjunioracademy.orgGr. 1-8OtherFull In-Personhttps://www.pioneerjunioracademy.org/fall-2020-reopening-plan
Proctor Academy204 Main St. Andover,NHwww.proctoracademy.orgGr. 9-12PrepFull In-Personhttps://www.proctoracademy.org/about/covid-19-resources
Second Start450 North State St. Concord,NHwww.second-start.orgGr. P/K 1-8In-State SPEDFull In-Personhttps://www.second-start.org/covid-19/
St. Elizabeth Seton School16 Bridge St. Rochester,NHwww.sesschool.orgK 1-8ParochialFull In-Personhttps://www.sesschool.org/covid-19
Spaulding Academy and Family Services72 Spaulding Rd. Northfield,NHwww.spauldingyouthcenter.orgK 1-12In-State SPEDFull In-Personhttps://www.spauldingservices.org/covid-19/
St. Thomas Aquinas High School197 Dover Point Rd. Dover,NHwww.stalux.orgGr. 9-12ParochialFull In-Personhttps://www.stalux.org/remote-education-and-covid-19/town-hall-and-faqs
Tabernacle Christian School242 Derry Rd. Litchfield,NHwww.tcslitchfield.orgP/K 1-12ChristianFull In-Personhttps://www.tcslitchfield.org/hp_wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Detailed-Guidelines-20-21.pdf
Tilton School30 School St. Tilton,NHwww.tiltonschool.orgGr. 9-12PrepFull In-Personhttps://www.tiltonschool.org/parents/fallreopeningupdates
Trinity High School581 Bridge St. Manchester,NHwww.trinity-hs.orgGr. 9-12ParochialFull In-Personhttps://www.trinity-hs.org/editoruploads/files/2020%20important/Reopening_plan_9_1_Revisions.pdf
Robert Jolicoeur School1 Mammoth Rd. Manchester,NHhttp://www.easterseals.com/nh/our-programs/residential--educational-services/jolicoeur-school.htmlGr. 1-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Heronfield Academy356 Exeter Rd. Hampton Falls,NHwww.heronfield.orgGr. 6-8OtherNo Information Availablen/a
Shalom Christian Academy68 Stiles Rd. Unit 4 Salem,NHwww.shortridgeacademy.comhcy65tK 1-8ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Ashuelot Valley Academy31 Washington St. Keene, NH5-12 SpEdSpedNo Information Availablen/a
Building Block Commons125 Kingston Rd. Exeter,NHwww.buildingblockcommons.comP/K 1-8OtherNo Information Availablen/a
Busche Academy40 Chester St. Chester,NHwww.buscheacademy.orgGr. 8-12OtherNo Information Availablen/a
Calvary Christian School115 Yeaton Rd. Plymouth,NHwww.ccsplymouth.comK 1-12ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Capital Christian School310 Sheep Davis Rd. Concord,NHwww.capitalchristianschool.netK 1-8ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Christian Bible Church Academy205 Manchester St. Nashua,NHwww.cbcnashua.comK 1-12ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Claremont Christian Academy97 Maple Ave. Claremont,NHwww.claremontchristianacademy.comK 1-12ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Clearway High School40 Arlington St. Nashua,NHwww.adultlearningcenter.comGr. 9-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Compass Academy8 Old Suncook Rd. Concord,NHcompassbehavior.comK 1-8OtherNo Information Availablen/a
County Village Montessori School2 Overlook Dr. Amherst,NHwww.countryvillagemontessori.comP/K 1-6OtherNo Information Availablen/a
Enriched Learning Center26 Exchange St. Berlin,NHwww.enrichedlearning.netGr. 1-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Eastabrook Christian School1050 Rte. 12A Planfield,NHestabrook22.adventistschoolconnect.orgGr. 1-10OtherNo Information Availablen/a
Heritage Christian School13 North St. Rindge,NHwww.hcsnh.orgK 1-12ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Hollis Montessori School9 S. Merrimack Rd. Hollis,NHwww.hollismontessori.orgP/K 1-9OtherNo Information Availablen/a
Holy Trinity Catholic School19 Gilford Ave. Laconia,NHwww.holytrinitynh.comP/K 1-8ParochialNo Information Availablen/a
Immaculate Heart of Mary School95 Fay Martin Rd. Richmond,NHihm.catholicism.orgK 1-12ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Kids Connections18 Meadows Rd. Jefferson,NHn/aK 1-6OtherNo Information Availablen/a
Learning Skills Academy1247 Washington Rd. Rye,NHwww.learningskillsacademy.orgGr. 3-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Mount Prospect Academy354 Main St. Plymouth,NHwww.becket.orgGr. 5-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Mountain Shadows School149 Valley Rd. Dublin,NHwww.mountainshadowschool.comK 1-12OtherNo Information Availablen/a
New Hampshire Hospital36 Clinton St. Concord,NHn/an/aIn-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
NFI North - Contoocook School40 Park Ln. Contoocook,NHwww.nafi.comGr. 6-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Pine Haven Boys Center133 River Rd. Suncook,NHwww.pinehavenboyscenter.orgGr. 1-8In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Portsmouth Christian Academy20 Seaborne Dr. Dover,NHwww.pcaschool.orgP/K 1-12ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Rochester Learning Academy317 Main St. Somersworth, NHstraffordlearningcenter.orgGr. 6-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
RSEC Academy31 Old Nashua Rd. Amherst,NHwww.rsec.org/academyGr. 9-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
RSEC Vista Learning Center31 Old Nashua Rd. Amherst,NHwww.rsec.org/vistaGr. 5-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Salve Regina Academy9 Church St. Gorham,NHP/K 1-8OtherNo Information Availablen/a
SAU #53 TLC Preschool300 Belanger Dr. Pembroke,NHwww.sau53.org/tlcPIn-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Squall Point Academy2 Washington St. Dover,NHhttps://squallpoint.comGr. 5-8Other SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Squamscott River Academy14 Lafayette Rd. North Hampton,NHGr. 5-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
St. Patrick Academy315 Banfield Rd. Portsmouth,NHwww.saintpatrickacademy.org
P/K 1-8ParochialNo Information Availablen/a
Strafford Learning Center317 Main St. Somersworth, NHwww.straffordlearningcenter.orgP/K 1-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
Summit Christian Academy134 Hollis Rd. Amherst,NHK 1-12ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Sununu Youth Services Center1056 North River Rd. Manchester,NHGr. 7-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
The Beech Hill School20 Beech Hill Rd. Hopkinton,NHwww.thebeechhillschool.orgGr. 5-8OtherNo Information Availablen/a
The Community School1164 Bunker Hill Rd. South Tamworth,NHwww.communityschoolnh.orgGr. 6-12OtherNo Information Availablen/a
The Home for Little Wanderers11 Bobcat Blvd. Windsor,NHwww.wediko.orgK 1-12In-State SPEDNo Information Availablen/a
The Trinity School of Bedford12 Station Rd. Bedford,NHwww.tlcnh.orgP/K 1-13ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Unity Christian School593 Sullivan St. Berlin,NHwww.unitychristian.schoolK 1-12ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Victory Baptist School78 Litchfield Rd. Londonderry,NHwww.vbcnh.orgK 1-12ChristianNo Information Availablen/a
Cardigan Mountain School62 Alumni Dr. Caanan,NHwww.cardigan.orgP/K 1-6ParochialHybridn/a
Cedarcrest School91 Maple Ave. Keene,NHwww.cedarcrest4kids.orgP/K 1-12In-State SPEDFull In-Personn/a
Cornerstone Christian Academy129 Route 28 Ossipee,NHwww.cornerstoneabc.orgP/K 1-8ChristianFull In-Personn/a
Easterseals Lancaster School525 Prospect St. Lancaster,NHwww.eastersealsnh.orgGr. 4-12In-State SPEDFull In-Personn/a
Green Valley School389 Pembroke St. Pembroke,NHwww.greenvalleyschool.comK 1-9OtherFull In-Personn/a
Lupine Montessori School75 Bronson St. Littleton,NHwww.lupinemontessorischool.comP/K 1-2OtherFull In-Personn/a
Mount Royal Academy North13 Depot St. Lancaster,NHwww.mountroyalnorth.comP/K 1-5ParochialFull In-Personn/a
My School LLC118 Locust St. Dover,NHwww.myschooldover.comP/K 1-2OtherFull In-Personn/a
Namaste Montessori School535 Mast Rd. Goffstown,NHwww.namastechildrenshouse.comP/K 1-6OtherFull In-Personn/a
New England Classical Academy59 Old Church Rd. Claremont,NHwww.newenglandclassicalacademy.comP/K 1-12OtherFull In-Personn/a
Newport Montessori School96 Pine St. Newport,NHwww.newportmontessori.orgP/K 1-8OtherFull In-Personn/a
North End Montessori School698 Beech St. Manchester,NHnorthendmontesori.comK 1-14OtherFull In-Personn/a
Parker Academy2 Fiske Rd. Concord,NHwww.parkeracademy.comGr. 6-12In-State SPEDFull In-Personn/a
Presentation of Mary Academy182 Lowell Rd. Hudson,NHwww.pmaschool.orgP/K 1-8ParochialFull In-Personn/a
St. Benedict Academy85 Third St. Manchester,NHwww.stbenedictacademy.orgP/K 1-6ParochialFull In-Personn/a
St. Catherine School206 North St. Manchester,NHwww.scsnh.comP/K 1-6ParochialFull In-Personn/a
St. Christopher Academy20 Cushing Ave. Nashua,NHwww.stchrisschoolnh.orgP/K 1-6ParochialFull In-Personn/a
Trinity Christian School80 Clinton St. Concord,NHwww.tcsnh.comP/K 1-12ChristianFull In-Personn/a
Victory High School7 Knight St. Jaffrey,NHhttps://www.victoryhs.org/Gr. 9-12OtherFull In-Personn/a
