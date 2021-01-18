How did NH re-open its schools? Part 2: Private Schools

Recently, we took a look at the re-opening plans for New Hampshire’s public school districts. Today, we do the same thing, only with private schools across the state.

Special thanks go out to Lily Brooks for her efforts gathering the information for this analysis.

<br />

Name Address Website Grades Type Return reopen plan Hillsboro Christian School 337 2nd NH Turnpike Hillsboro,NH www.hillsborochristianschool.com K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person http://hillsborochristianschool.com/2020/07/new-procedures/ 2nd Nature Academy/Nature of Things 10 Groton Rd. Nashua, NH http://tnotgroup.com/ P/K 1-8 Other Full In-Person http://tnotgroup.com/second-nature/health.php Bethlehem Christian School 1858 Maple St. Bethlehem,NH www.bethlehemchristianschool.ws K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person http://www.bethlehemchristianschool.org/editoruploads/files/Covid_Mitigation_Plan_1.pdf Cardinal Lacroix Academy 148 Belmont St. Manchester,NH www.stanthonyschool-nh.com P/K 1-6 Parochial Full Remote http://www.clanh.org/back-to-school-virtual-greetings Crossroads Christian School 43 Atwood Rd. Pelham,NH ourscrossroadschurch.com P/K 1-12 Other Full In-Person http://www.crossroadschristianschool.org/from-the-principals-desk-september-9-2020/ Dublin Christian Academy 106 Page Rd. Dublin,NH www.dublinchristian.org P/K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person http://www.dublinchristian.org/reopening Phillips Exeter Academy 20 Main St. Exeter,NH www.exeter.edu Gr. 9-12 Prep Full In-Person http://www.exeter.edu/opening-school-fall-2020 Monadnock Waldorf School 98 S. Lincoln St. Keene,NH www.meetinghousemontessori.com P/K 1-5 Other Full In-Person http://www.monadnockwaldorfschool.org/covid19 Sant Bani School 19 Ashram Rd. Sanbornton,NH www.santbani.org K 1-8 Other Full In-Person http://www.santbani.org/assets/1599142409-SBSRe-openingPlan2020-08-26.pdf Sacred Heart School 289 Lafayette Rd. Hampton,NH www.shshampton.org P/K 1-8 Other Full In-Person http://www.shshampton.org/about-us/reopeningplanfor2020-2021.cfm Tri-City Christian Academy 150 W. High St. Somersworth,NH www.tcca-nh.com P/K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person http://www.tcca-nh.com/_ccLib/attachments/whatsnew/Opening+Plan+rev+942020+(1).pdf Hampshire Country School 28 Patey Circle Rindge,NH www.hampshirecountryschool.org Gr. 3-12 Other Full In-Person https://4.files.edl.io/7375/09/16/20/142952-94f64cbf-2e34-436d-acc7-2ffac6e46250.pdf South Merrimack Christian Academy 517 Boston Post Rd. Merrimack,NH www.smcanh.org P/K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person https://b4fddf3f-ba93-4f84-b50b-b88517cd4f36.filesusr.com/ugd/99e0fb_68981e5cf6a54ff9bafe099e2415e704.pdf St. Joseph Regional School 92 Wilson St. Keene,NH www.stjosephkeene.org Gr. P/K 1-8 Parochial Full In-Person https://baa4603c-0a27-4d77-b042-bd5db3441c8e.filesusr.com/ugd/60eb28_77d64a90a5504d16a49be356b3944ddf.pdf Acton Academy New Hampshire 791 North Main St. Laconia, NH Gr. 1-6 Other Full In-Person https://blogactonacademynewhampshire.wordpress.com/blog-feed/ Crotched Mountain School 1 Verney Dr. Greenfield,NH crotchedmountain.org/school P/K 1-12 In-State SPED Full In-Person https://crotchedmountain.org/covid19/ High Mowing School 222 Isaac Frye Highway Wilton,NH www.highmowing.org K 1-12 Other Full In-Person https://docs.google.com/document/d/11N98j2TRNBBrbnTGpbGWHOZOq7UK1AQLyTNX9LSXbNI/edit Shortridge Academy 619 Governor Rd. Milton,NH www.shortridgeacademy.com Gr. 9-12 Other Full In-Person https://docs.google.com/document/d/1j8d5qKRxM2z-_RftKdqdTMF3lvaa2qipHNUDkSf5fmk/edit St. Joseph Regional Junior High School 148 Belmont St. Manchester,NH www.stjoesjrhs.org Gr. 7-8 Parochial Full In-Person https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NlyfIVTP1ydqMO8xyaX8fWhfF4hE9hwFNPYcPKljGDw/edit The Birchtree Center 2064 Woodbury Ave. Newington,NH www.birchtreecenter.org K 1-12 In-State SPED Full In-Person https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTWxpq8gUmv_ulKtNq2sBUzObXUMLOFgvPef90hlROuJufGBZ7KWFrbg3HGGhkq5NfiPdAI1cAYxNv6/pub Brewster Academy 80 Academy Dr. Wolfeboro,NH www.brewsteracademy.org Gr. 9-12 Prep Full In-Person https://drive.google.com/file/d/1m3_Xfyh_hK6oqcrdV9A41e7ak8HcTNOi/view Hawthorne Academy 100 Old North Branch Dr. Antrim,NH www.hawedu.org Gr. 9-12 Other Full In-Person https://hawthorneacademy.org/covid-19-reopening-plans Holy Family Academy 281 Cartier St. Manchester,NH www.holyfamilyacademy.org Gr. 7-12 Other Full In-Person https://holyfamilyacademy.org/2020-2021-covid-19-plan Laconia Christian Academy 1386 Meredith Center Rd. Laconia,NH www.laconiachristian.org P/K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person https://laconiachristian.org/lca-responds-to-covid-19/ Mount Royal Academy 26 Seven Hearths Ln. Sunapee,NH www.mountroyalacademy.org P/K 1-12 Parochial Full In-Person https://mountroyalacademy.com/storage/app/media/uploaded-files/MRA_Reopening%20Plan_2020.pdf Mount Zion Christian School 132 Titus Ave. Manchester,NH www.mzcs.org P/K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person https://mountzionnh.org/2020/06/27/how-we-are-approaching-covid/ Nashua Childrens Home 125 Amherst St. Nashua,NH www.nashuachildrenshome.org K 1-8 In-State SPED Full In-Person https://nashuachildrenshome.org/whats-new/ New Hampton School 70 Main St. New Hampton,NH www.newhampton.org Gr. 9-12 Prep Full In-Person https://newhampton.myschoolapp.com/ftpimages/97/download/download_4955027.pdf St. Charles School 19 Grant St. Rochester,NH www.stcharleshome.net K 1-8 In-State SPED Full In-Person https://saintcharleswoburn.com/about-st-charles/covid-19-updates/ St. Mary Academy 222 Central Ave. Dover,NH www.saintmaryacademy.org P/K 1-8 Parochial Full In-Person https://saintmaryacademy.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/SMA_Reopening_Frameworks.pdf Shaker Road School 131 Shaker Rd. Concord,NH www.shakerroad.com P/K 1-8 Other Full In-Person https://shakerroadschool.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2020-2021-School-Year-Plan.pdf Bishop Guertin High School 194 Lund Rd. Nashua, NH www.bghs.org Gr. 9-12 Parochial Full In-Person https://sites.google.com/bghs.org/covid-info/communications Seacoast Learning Collaborative 87 State Rte. 27

Brentwood NH www.slconline.org Gr. 1-12 In-State SPED Full In-Person https://slconline.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020-return-to-school.pdf St. Paul's School 325 Pleasant St. Concord,NH www.sps.edu Gr. 9-12 Prep Full In-Person https://sps.myschoolapp.com/ftpimages/36/download/download_4509839.pdf The Well School 36 Well School Rd. Peterborough,NH www.wellschool.org P/K 1-8 Other Full In-Person https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b0db1eaaf2096c56a3fc252/t/5f32d766e6c63764879e0795/1597167463382/Well+School+Re-entry+Planning+Update+8-5-2020.pdf St. John Regional School 61 South State St. Concord,NH www.stjohnregional.org P/K 1-8 Parochial Full In-Person https://stjohnregional.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-08-Re-Opening-Plan-August-10-2020.pdf St. Joseph Regional Catholic School 40 Main St. Salem,NH www.sjrcs.com P/K 1-8 Parochial Full In-Person https://stjosepheagles.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/St.-Joes-Back-to-School-Plan-1.pdf Trinity Christian School of Keene 100 Maple Ave. Keene,NH www.tcskeene.org P/K 1-8 Christian Full In-Person https://tcskeene.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-2021ParentStudentHandbookCOVID-19Procedures.pdf St. Francis of Assisi School 9 St. Francis Way Litchfield,NH www.StFrancisSchoolnh.org P/K 1-6 Parochial Full In-Person https://us8.campaign-archive.com/?u=6368c1702435f013d2e234947&id=4ce3234ea8 Waterville Valley Academy 88 Boulder Path Rd. Waterville Valley,NH www.wvbbts.org Gr. 9-12 Other Full In-Person https://wvbbts.org/covid-19-response/ Bishop Brady High School 25 Columbus Ave. Concord,NH www.bishopbrady.edu Gr. 9-12 Parochial Full In-Person https://www.bishopbrady.edu/index.php/download_file/2383/1/ Manchester Diocesan 153 Ash St. Manchester,NH www.catholicnh.org/education n/a Parochial Full In-Person https://www.catholicnh.org/about/stay-informed/media-releases/return-of-classroom-instruction/ Concord Christian Academy 37 Regional Dr. Concord, NH www.concordchristian.org P/K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person https://www.concordchristian.org/CCA_REOPENING_PLAN.pdf The Cornerstone School 164 High St. Stratham,NH www.cornerstoneschool.org P/K 1-8 Other Full In-Person https://www.cornerstoneschool.org/info Crossroads Academy 95 Dartmouth College Highway Lyme,NH www.crossroadsacademy.org K 1-8 Other Full In-Person https://www.crossroadsacademy.org/about/covid-19/covid-19-policies-and-procedures-for-the-2020-2021-school-year/ The Derryfield School 2108 River Rd. Manchester,NH www.derryfield.org Gr. 6-12 Other Full In-Person https://www.derryfield.org/reopening Dublin School 18 Lehmann Way Dublin,NH www.dublinschool.org Gr. 9-12 Other Full In-Person https://www.dublinschool.org/moving-forward-2020-fall-opening-plans Southern NH Montessori Academy 1E Commons Dr. Unit 28 Londonderry,NH www.snhec.org P/K 1-8 Other Full In-Person https://www.facebook.com/SNHMA/photos/a.140934564067/10159006332809068/?type=3&theater Granite Hill School 135 Elm St. Newport,NH www.granitehillschool.org Gr. 6-12 In-State SPED Full In-Person https://www.granitehillschool.org/news-and-calendar/ Hampstead Academy 320 East Rd. Hampstead,NH www.hampsteadacademy.org P/K 1-8 Other Full In-Person https://www.hampsteadacademy.org/domain/132 Lighthouse Christian Academy 17 Heaton St. Rochester,NH www.harvestofpraisecog.com K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person https://www.harvestofpraisecog.com/lighthouse-christian-academy/ Holderness School 33 Chapel Ln. Holderness,NH www.holderness.org Gr. 9-12 Prep Full In-Person https://www.holderness.org/about/fall-reopening?siteId=989 Jesse Remington High School 15 Stevens Ln. Candia,NH www.jrhs.org Gr. 9-12 Other Full In-Person https://www.jrhs.org/re-opening-safely Kimball Union Academy 7 Campus Center Dr. Meriden,NH www.kua.org Gr. 9-12 Prep Full In-Person https://www.kua.org/covid-19-updates Meeting House Montessori School 28 Logging Hill Rd. Bow,NH www.meetinghousemontessori.com P/K 1-4 Other Full In-Person https://www.meetinghousemontessori.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/MHMS-Calendar-Of-Important-Dates-2020-2021.pdf Monarch School of New England 105 Eastern Ave. Rochester,NH www.monarchschoolne.org K 1-12 In-State SPED Full In-Person https://www.monarchschoolne.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/SCHOOL-CALENDAR-2020-2021.pdf Mount St. Mary Academy 2291 Elm St. Manchester,NH www.mtstmaryacademy.org P/K 1-8 Parochial Full In-Person https://www.msmacademy.org/academics/why-msm-during-covid/ Oliverian School 28 Becket Dr. Haverhill, NH oliverianschool.org www.oliverianschool.org Gr. 9-12 Other Full In-Person https://www.oliverianschool.org/covid-19-update/ Pioneer Junior Academy 13 Mount Gilboa Rd. Westmoreland,NH www.pioneerjunioracademy.org Gr. 1-8 Other Full In-Person https://www.pioneerjunioracademy.org/fall-2020-reopening-plan Proctor Academy 204 Main St. Andover,NH www.proctoracademy.org Gr. 9-12 Prep Full In-Person https://www.proctoracademy.org/about/covid-19-resources Second Start 450 North State St. Concord,NH www.second-start.org Gr. P/K 1-8 In-State SPED Full In-Person https://www.second-start.org/covid-19/ St. Elizabeth Seton School 16 Bridge St. Rochester,NH www.sesschool.org K 1-8 Parochial Full In-Person https://www.sesschool.org/covid-19 Spaulding Academy and Family Services 72 Spaulding Rd. Northfield,NH www.spauldingyouthcenter.org K 1-12 In-State SPED Full In-Person https://www.spauldingservices.org/covid-19/ St. Thomas Aquinas High School 197 Dover Point Rd. Dover,NH www.stalux.org Gr. 9-12 Parochial Full In-Person https://www.stalux.org/remote-education-and-covid-19/town-hall-and-faqs Tabernacle Christian School 242 Derry Rd. Litchfield,NH www.tcslitchfield.org P/K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person https://www.tcslitchfield.org/hp_wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Detailed-Guidelines-20-21.pdf Tilton School 30 School St. Tilton,NH www.tiltonschool.org Gr. 9-12 Prep Full In-Person https://www.tiltonschool.org/parents/fallreopeningupdates Trinity High School 581 Bridge St. Manchester,NH www.trinity-hs.org Gr. 9-12 Parochial Full In-Person https://www.trinity-hs.org/editoruploads/files/2020%20important/Reopening_plan_9_1_Revisions.pdf Robert Jolicoeur School 1 Mammoth Rd. Manchester,NH http://www.easterseals.com/nh/our-programs/residential--educational-services/jolicoeur-school.html Gr. 1-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Heronfield Academy 356 Exeter Rd. Hampton Falls,NH www.heronfield.org Gr. 6-8 Other No Information Available n/a Shalom Christian Academy 68 Stiles Rd. Unit 4 Salem,NH www.shortridgeacademy.comhcy65t K 1-8 Christian No Information Available n/a Ashuelot Valley Academy 31 Washington St. Keene, NH 5-12 SpEd Sped No Information Available n/a Building Block Commons 125 Kingston Rd. Exeter,NH www.buildingblockcommons.com P/K 1-8 Other No Information Available n/a Busche Academy 40 Chester St. Chester,NH www.buscheacademy.org Gr. 8-12 Other No Information Available n/a Calvary Christian School 115 Yeaton Rd. Plymouth,NH www.ccsplymouth.com K 1-12 Christian No Information Available n/a Capital Christian School 310 Sheep Davis Rd. Concord,NH www.capitalchristianschool.net K 1-8 Christian No Information Available n/a Christian Bible Church Academy 205 Manchester St. Nashua,NH www.cbcnashua.com K 1-12 Christian No Information Available n/a Claremont Christian Academy 97 Maple Ave. Claremont,NH www.claremontchristianacademy.com K 1-12 Christian No Information Available n/a Clearway High School 40 Arlington St. Nashua,NH www.adultlearningcenter.com Gr. 9-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Compass Academy 8 Old Suncook Rd. Concord,NH compassbehavior.com K 1-8 Other No Information Available n/a County Village Montessori School 2 Overlook Dr. Amherst,NH www.countryvillagemontessori.com P/K 1-6 Other No Information Available n/a Enriched Learning Center 26 Exchange St. Berlin,NH www.enrichedlearning.net Gr. 1-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Eastabrook Christian School 1050 Rte. 12A Planfield,NH estabrook22.adventistschoolconnect.org Gr. 1-10 Other No Information Available n/a Heritage Christian School 13 North St. Rindge,NH www.hcsnh.org K 1-12 Christian No Information Available n/a Hollis Montessori School 9 S. Merrimack Rd. Hollis,NH www.hollismontessori.org P/K 1-9 Other No Information Available n/a Holy Trinity Catholic School 19 Gilford Ave. Laconia,NH www.holytrinitynh.com P/K 1-8 Parochial No Information Available n/a Immaculate Heart of Mary School 95 Fay Martin Rd. Richmond,NH ihm.catholicism.org K 1-12 Christian No Information Available n/a Kids Connections 18 Meadows Rd. Jefferson,NH n/a K 1-6 Other No Information Available n/a Learning Skills Academy 1247 Washington Rd. Rye,NH www.learningskillsacademy.org Gr. 3-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Mount Prospect Academy 354 Main St. Plymouth,NH www.becket.org Gr. 5-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Mountain Shadows School 149 Valley Rd. Dublin,NH www.mountainshadowschool.com K 1-12 Other No Information Available n/a New Hampshire Hospital 36 Clinton St. Concord,NH n/a n/a In-State SPED No Information Available n/a NFI North - Contoocook School 40 Park Ln. Contoocook,NH www.nafi.com Gr. 6-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Pine Haven Boys Center 133 River Rd. Suncook,NH www.pinehavenboyscenter.org Gr. 1-8 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Portsmouth Christian Academy 20 Seaborne Dr. Dover,NH www.pcaschool.org P/K 1-12 Christian No Information Available n/a Rochester Learning Academy 317 Main St. Somersworth, NH straffordlearningcenter.org Gr. 6-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a RSEC Academy 31 Old Nashua Rd. Amherst,NH www.rsec.org/academy Gr. 9-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a RSEC Vista Learning Center 31 Old Nashua Rd. Amherst,NH www.rsec.org/vista Gr. 5-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Salve Regina Academy 9 Church St. Gorham,NH P/K 1-8 Other No Information Available n/a SAU #53 TLC Preschool 300 Belanger Dr. Pembroke,NH www.sau53.org/tlc P In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Squall Point Academy 2 Washington St. Dover,NH https://squallpoint.com Gr. 5-8 Other SPED No Information Available n/a Squamscott River Academy 14 Lafayette Rd. North Hampton,NH Gr. 5-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a St. Patrick Academy 315 Banfield Rd. Portsmouth,NH www.saintpatrickacademy.org

P/K 1-8 Parochial No Information Available n/a Strafford Learning Center 317 Main St. Somersworth, NH www.straffordlearningcenter.org P/K 1-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a Summit Christian Academy 134 Hollis Rd. Amherst,NH K 1-12 Christian No Information Available n/a Sununu Youth Services Center 1056 North River Rd. Manchester,NH Gr. 7-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a The Beech Hill School 20 Beech Hill Rd. Hopkinton,NH www.thebeechhillschool.org Gr. 5-8 Other No Information Available n/a The Community School 1164 Bunker Hill Rd. South Tamworth,NH www.communityschoolnh.org Gr. 6-12 Other No Information Available n/a The Home for Little Wanderers 11 Bobcat Blvd. Windsor,NH www.wediko.org K 1-12 In-State SPED No Information Available n/a The Trinity School of Bedford 12 Station Rd. Bedford,NH www.tlcnh.org P/K 1-13 Christian No Information Available n/a Unity Christian School 593 Sullivan St. Berlin,NH www.unitychristian.school K 1-12 Christian No Information Available n/a Victory Baptist School 78 Litchfield Rd. Londonderry,NH www.vbcnh.org K 1-12 Christian No Information Available n/a Cardigan Mountain School 62 Alumni Dr. Caanan,NH www.cardigan.org P/K 1-6 Parochial Hybrid n/a Cedarcrest School 91 Maple Ave. Keene,NH www.cedarcrest4kids.org P/K 1-12 In-State SPED Full In-Person n/a Cornerstone Christian Academy 129 Route 28 Ossipee,NH www.cornerstoneabc.org P/K 1-8 Christian Full In-Person n/a Easterseals Lancaster School 525 Prospect St. Lancaster,NH www.eastersealsnh.org Gr. 4-12 In-State SPED Full In-Person n/a Green Valley School 389 Pembroke St. Pembroke,NH www.greenvalleyschool.com K 1-9 Other Full In-Person n/a Lupine Montessori School 75 Bronson St. Littleton,NH www.lupinemontessorischool.com P/K 1-2 Other Full In-Person n/a Mount Royal Academy North 13 Depot St. Lancaster,NH www.mountroyalnorth.com P/K 1-5 Parochial Full In-Person n/a My School LLC 118 Locust St. Dover,NH www.myschooldover.com P/K 1-2 Other Full In-Person n/a Namaste Montessori School 535 Mast Rd. Goffstown,NH www.namastechildrenshouse.com P/K 1-6 Other Full In-Person n/a New England Classical Academy 59 Old Church Rd. Claremont,NH www.newenglandclassicalacademy.com P/K 1-12 Other Full In-Person n/a Newport Montessori School 96 Pine St. Newport,NH www.newportmontessori.org P/K 1-8 Other Full In-Person n/a North End Montessori School 698 Beech St. Manchester,NH northendmontesori.com K 1-14 Other Full In-Person n/a Parker Academy 2 Fiske Rd. Concord,NH www.parkeracademy.com Gr. 6-12 In-State SPED Full In-Person n/a Presentation of Mary Academy 182 Lowell Rd. Hudson,NH www.pmaschool.org P/K 1-8 Parochial Full In-Person n/a St. Benedict Academy 85 Third St. Manchester,NH www.stbenedictacademy.org P/K 1-6 Parochial Full In-Person n/a St. Catherine School 206 North St. Manchester,NH www.scsnh.com P/K 1-6 Parochial Full In-Person n/a St. Christopher Academy 20 Cushing Ave. Nashua,NH www.stchrisschoolnh.org P/K 1-6 Parochial Full In-Person n/a Trinity Christian School 80 Clinton St. Concord,NH www.tcsnh.com P/K 1-12 Christian Full In-Person n/a Victory High School 7 Knight St. Jaffrey,NH https://www.victoryhs.org/ Gr. 9-12 Other Full In-Person n/a