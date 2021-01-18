Life in the Streets: How to join the Manchester School District as a Paraprofessional!

Opinion

Hey, Manchester! So for the past few days I had this thought about how I want to have a BIGGER impact on 2021 and the people I come across in 2021 overall. I think this is a good platform to approach that issue I am trying to tackle this year, and I want to start putting out information that will help folks! So this week, I am here to show you how you can join the Manchester School District as a PARAPROFESSIONAL!

What is a Paraprofessional?

Paraprofessionals are school employees who assist in supporting students under the supervision of a licensed professional. The paraprofessional is critical to the education of students with ASD. Often, students with ASD will require more support than can be provided by the teacher alone.

– ASD: Autism spectrum disorder

Any of various disorders, as autism and Asperger syndrome, commonly manifesting in early childhood and characterized by impaired social or communication skills, repetitive behaviors, or a restricted range of interests.

What’s some more info behind the job?

Starting out as a paraprofessional in the Manchester School district is actually an easy process! All you need to do is the following:

(1) Upload your resume, (2) cover letter, (3) college or high school transcripts, and (4) 3 signed letters of reference written within 1 year of application. THAT’S IT! There’s also a major benefit in working in the district…you get benefits! What is the starting pay for working as a paraprofessional in the district right here in Manchester? Pay for paraprofessional starts at $11.77 an hour and provides 30 hours a week of work during school hours. School Hours run from 8:20 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.. So you can have weekends and vacations off to yourself! Stability is key, folks!

Paraprofessionals are assigned throughout the Manchester School District, from pre-school to high school levels, including pre-vocational and vocational levels. The majority of assignments include assisting students with disabilities and assisting in self-care of students. Some Paraprofessionals are assigned to work in vocational settings. The nature of the work requires that the employee establish and maintain effective working relationships with students and other employees.

Here are some more responsibilities and tasks that a paraprofessional is responsible for!

Under general supervision, assists school teachers, program coordinators, and specialists in completing instructional and clerical duties and assignments involving students with mental, emotional, or multiple handicaps.

Performs technical and/or service requirements requiring limited supervision.

Performs instructional assignments with minimum supervision in comprehension and reinforcement skills, emotional, physical, developmental, language, reading, math, and related skills.

Assists in preparing and developing basic teaching materials, instructional aids, and other support materials.

Assists students individually or in groups with lesson assignments.

Assists in giving, scoring, and interpreting tests.

Operates and performs basic maintenance requirements for audio-visual, multimedia, reproduction and duplicating and data processing equipment.

Attends meetings and training sessions.

Assists students to and from transportation sources and during recess, playground, lunch, and other school periods. Assists students to and from para-podium, wheelchairs, and related devices.

Assists students with personal hygiene, sanitary, and toiletry functions and needs.

Assists with the student’s individual educational plan both in Special Education programs and regular educational settings.

Assists in completing vocational assessment observations.

Assists in implementing school rules and regulations.

Monitors lunchrooms, play and recess areas and other activities under the supervision of a teacher, specialist, or coordinator.

Reports incidents of violation of rules of discipline and standards of conduct within the schools.



Start a rewarding career right HERE in Manchester and help shape the future of the city by joining the school district! The beauty of becoming a paraprofessional is that YOU get to pick what school you want to work at! Love the West Side? No big deal! Love 6 th grade? You got it! Looking to help high school students before college? OK. got ya! The last one refers to SUBSTITUTE teaching…which will be NEXT week’s lesson! take care Manchester and remember to be kind to one another. We all share this community and I would love to sit out on a patio somewhere this summer with the virus being gone. Mask-up in public!