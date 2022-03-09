Zoning: Tattoo shop on Walnut, chickens on Orange Street, congregate housing on Grand Ave., plus some ADUs

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

PLANNING BOARD

The following items were discussed and decided during a limited business hearing;

CU2021-022: 195 Electric Street, approved.

195 Electric Street, approved. CU2022-008: 11 Griffin Street, approved with conditions.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board will hold their monthly business meeting on Thursday, March 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be televised on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22 or online. The highlights from the agenda are below. If you would like more information, the project applications can be found here. You can also access the application by clicking the images.

ZBA2022-010: 414 Walnut Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 1

Kathleen Tangney proposes to maintain an Accessory Dwelling Unit on the second floor with 857 SF of gross floor area where 750 SF is allowed and seeks a variance from section 8.26(C) Accessory Dwelling Unit.

ZBA2022-002: 155 Grand Avenue, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 5

Andrew Tine, Esq., (Agent) proposes to convert the use of a single family home to a congregate housing use on a lot of 9,000 SF where 15,000 is required, with 90’ of lot frontage where 150’ is required and a 9’ side yard setback where 20’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(A)10 Congregate Housing, 6.01 Minimum Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

ZBA2022-013: 23 Lebel Avenue, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 8

Tom Huot (Agent) proposes to construct a 20’ x 24’ addition for an accessory dwelling unit with a 6.3’ side yard setback where 10’ is required, a 8’ x 26’ farmers porch with a 13.9’ front yard setback where 20’ is required and with three front yard parking spaces with two within 4’ of a property line and seeks a variance from sections 6.03 Side Yard Setback, 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (5 counts).

ZBA2022-015: 1497 Union Street, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 1

Eric Paquette (Agent) proposes to install a 19’x36’ in-ground pool in the street yard of a corner lot and seeks a variance from section 8.29(A)1 Accessory Structures and Uses,

ZBA2022-012: 99 Rosemont Avenue, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 9

Applicant proposes to construct a 5’x5’ addition for a half bath, with a setback of 5’ where 10’ is required and seeks a variance from section 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

ZBA2022-016: 17 Roy Avenue, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 7

Applicant proposes to erect a 6’ fence in the front yard of a corner lot where 4’ is allowed and seeks a variance from section 8.27(B) Fences Walls.

ZBA2022-017: 9 Old Falls Road, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 5

Applicant proposes to establish a martial arts studio in 4,862 SF in a building where the remaining 2,912 of the building will be continued to be used as an office and warehouse space for a vending machine business and seeks a variance from section 5.10(H5)2 Indoor Health and Fitness Center, Pool, Gym or Membership Sports Club,

ZBA2022-018: 100 William Loeb Drive, General Industrial / Industrial Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant proposes to occupy 8,900 SF for a private elementary or secondary school and seeks a variance from section 5.10(J)2 Private Elementary or Secondary School, Including Recreational Facilities.

ZBA2022-020: 146 Maynard Avenue, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant proposes to subdivide the property to create one new lot, where Lot 22 will remain improved with a single family dwelling with a side yard setback of 7.2’ where 10’ is required, with lot frontage and width of 70’ where 75’ is required, and where new Lot 22A will have lot frontage and width of 65’ where 75’ is required a variance from sections 6.02 Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts) and 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback at Lot 22, and 6.02 Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts) at Lot 22A.

ZBA2022-019: , Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant proposes to establish a tattoo parlor within 500 feet from the exterior wall of a residential structure existing in a residential zoning district and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(H-6)12 Tattoo Parlor and 8.06(A)2 Tattoo Parlor Within 500 Feet from Exterior Wall of a Residential Structure Existing in a Residential Zone.

ZBA2022-022: 255 Orange Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 2

Applicant proposes to maintain the keeping of four domesticated chickens on a 10,430 square foot lot where at least a half-acre or 21,780 SF is required and maintain a hen house with a fenced in coop area 4’ from the property line where 20’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 8.30(a) The Keeping of Domesticated Chickens and 8.30(d) Hen Houses and Fenced Areas Required.

ZBA2022-023: 253 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 5

Applicant proposes to erect a 12’ x 2’wall sign and a 20’ x 4’ wall sign resulting in three signs where one sign is allowed and seeks a variance from section 9.08 Signs In Residential Districts (2 counts).

ZBA2022-024: 302 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 5

Applicant proposes to construct a 1,616 SF addition to a convenience retail store with street yard setback of 6’ and a side yard setback of 4’ where 10’ is required in both instances, and with parking spaces less than 4’ from a property line and seeks a variance from sections 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.