Zoning Board wrap-up and what’s on the agenda for the Planning Board this week

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, December 8 and the following cases were heard and zoning relief was granted If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand.

ZBA2022-150 637-639 Harvard Street, R-3 Zoning District, Ward 7

ZBA2022-151 1208 Hanover Street, Lots 18 and 19, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 6

ZBA2022-152 135 Waverly Street, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 6

ZBA2022-153 523 Stark Lane, R-1A Zoning District, Ward 12

ZBA2021-025 10,000 South Willow Street, IND Zoning District, Ward 8

ZBA2022-035 300 Varney Street, R-2 Zoning District, Ward 10

ZBA2022-155 83 Wilmot Street, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 9

Regarding ZBA2022-138: 1228-1230 Elm Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3, the Zoning Board agreed to a rehearing that will be scheduled for a future meeting.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will hold their monthly Business on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m. This meeting will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television Channel 22.

The following cases have been reviewed at a public hearing and the Planning Board will discuss in more detail and render a decision. If you missed the public hearing on December 1, it is available to watch on-demand. The full Agenda is also available on-line with links to Project Applications under each image.

CU2022-028 & SP2022-015: 21-31 Central Street, Central Business District

A conditional-use permit to allow a multifamily property along with a site plan application to construct a 71,590 SF, 8-story building with 77 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 1,752 SF of first floor commercial space, which will result in the consolidation of two lots of record and the razing of existing structures.

PDSP2022-005: Property located at Hackett Hill Road and Countryside Boulevard, Residential Suburban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 12

A site plan and planned development application for proposed additional phases of development, which include 28 units in 6 proposed buildings, associated site improvements and three new curb cuts.

S2022-009: 965 Union Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District.

A subdivision application to reconfigure two existing lots of record.

S2022-010: 464 Laydon Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District.

An application to subdivide an existing 19,854 SF lot of record, resulting in two lots of 10,854 SF (Lot 34) and 9,000 SF (Lot 34A).

S2022-011: 399 Concord Street, Residential Two-Family Zoning District.

An application to subdivide an existing 19,857 SF lot of record, resulting in two lots of 9,738 SF (Lot 6) and 10,119 SF (Lot 6A) lot.

CU2022-027: 637 Harvard St., Urban Multifamily Zoning District.

A conditional use permit to reduce on-site parking from 9 spaces required to 4 provided in order to construct one additional dwelling unit on the first floor of an existing five-unit apartment building.