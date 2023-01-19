Zoning Board grants variance for 100 dwelling units on Elm Street; Planning Board to hold monthly business meeting Thursday

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, January 12 and the following cases were heard. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand.

ZBA2023-001: 1228-1230 Elm Street. Upon rehearing, the variance was granted.

ZBA2022-156:241 Cartier Street. Variance granted.

Variance granted. ZBA2022-157: 500 N. Commercial Street . Variance granted.

Variance granted. ZBA2022-158: 321 Kelley Street. Variance granted.

Variance granted. ZBA2022-159: 136 Chauncey Avenue. Variance granted.

Variance granted. ZBA2022-160: 21 Mack Avenue. Variance denied.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will hold its monthly business meeting on Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be reviewed. The public is welcome to attend this meeting at City Hall or watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda is available online.

Note that the applicant for SP2022-023: Intersection of S. Mammoth Road and Glacier Way has asked for a postponement on the scheduled continued public hearing until February 2.

S2022-012: 173 & 187 Oak Hill Avenue, Residential One Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 2

A subdivision application proposing a lot line adjustment between two existing lots of record, resulting in the transfer of 2,391 SF from Lot 3 to Lot 1.