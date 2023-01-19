Zoning Board grants variance for 100 dwelling units on Elm Street; Planning Board to hold monthly business meeting Thursday

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings.
ZONING BOARD
The Zoning Board met on Thursday, January 12 and the following cases were heard. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand.
- ZBA2023-001: 1228-1230 Elm Street. Upon rehearing, the variance was granted.
- ZBA2022-156:241 Cartier Street. Variance granted.
- ZBA2022-157: 500 N. Commercial Street. Variance granted.
- ZBA2022-158: 321 Kelley Street. Variance granted.
- ZBA2022-159: 136 Chauncey Avenue. Variance granted.
- ZBA2022-160: 21 Mack Avenue. Variance denied.
PLANNING BOARD
The Planning Board will hold its monthly business meeting on Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be reviewed. The public is welcome to attend this meeting at City Hall or watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda is available online.
Note that the applicant for SP2022-023: Intersection of S. Mammoth Road and Glacier Way has asked for a postponement on the scheduled continued public hearing until February 2.
S2022-012: 173 & 187 Oak Hill Avenue, Residential One Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 2
A subdivision application proposing a lot line adjustment between two existing lots of record, resulting in the transfer of 2,391 SF from Lot 3 to Lot 1.
See Project Application for additional detail.
S2022-013: 916 Chestnut Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 1
A subdivision application proposing to subdivide an existing 17,738 SF lot into two new lots of 9,334 SF (Lot 21) and 8,404 SF (Lot 22).
SP2022-021: 10000 South Willow Street, General Industrial / Industrial Zoning District, Ward 8
A site plan application for a four-story, 42-unit multifamily residential development project with underground garage and associated surface parking, known as London Crossing.