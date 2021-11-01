Zombie-costumed patron sought for assault at bar

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a zombie when he assaulted another patron at a local bar over the weekend.

On October 30, 2021, shortly before midnight, Manchester Police responded to 603 Bar and Grill at 1087 Elm St. for a report of an assault.

Arriving officers located a 27-year-old man who was bleeding. Through their investigation, police learned that the victim had gotten into an altercation with another patron at the bar. However, the other person was dressed in a zombie Halloween costume and his description is vague. He is described as a tall white male, approximately 6 feet tall and was last seen heading north on Elm Street.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. The public can also call Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 or fill out a secure anonymous form online. Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest and/or conviction.