ZBA says no to proposed 128-unit development on South Mammoth Road

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, a proposed four-building, 128-unit affordable housing condo complex on South Mammoth Road was dealt a significant blow after it could not obtain a variance from the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA).

Representatives of the proposed development, just south of I-293 and west of Cohas Brook, were seeking a pair of variances for the development due to its location in a R-1A (single-family residential) zoning district. First, the representatives sought to make the buildings five stories and 56 feet tall, whereas only 2 ½ stories and 35 feet tall buildings are allowed without a variance. Also, they sought relief from the R-1A requirement of at least 200 feet of lot frontage, with only 90 feet available on their lot due to the contours of Cohas Brook and nearby wetlands.

Due to the wetlands on the lot, all of the buildings and associated parking lots would be placed in the northern portion of the lot near the highway and South Mammoth Road.

The applicants sought five stories for the building due to the market demand for affordable housing and initiatives brought forward by the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Taskforce recommending more higher density developments to increase the city’s stock of affordable housing. Nearby housing units of similar density developed by the Socha Company were also referenced by the applicants in their proposal.

While some on the ZBA, such as Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy, thanked the applicants for initiating the conversation on this lot regarding affordable housing, Roy and other members of the board unanimously agreed that the proposal would be out of character with nearby homes. In regard to the Socha development, it was noted that case had lots in different zoned lots and a different surrounding neighborhood.

“This is a tough project for me to swallow. The density you’re asking for on that property, you’re trying to cram way too much in there,” said ZBA alternate Guy Guerra to the applicants. “I appreciate what you’re trying to do and I don’t want it away from you for trying.”

Several neighbors to the would-be development also voiced concerns about the proposed development’s impact on local traffic, property values, run-off into Cohas Brook and other nearby water bodies, and other infrastructural impacts to city resources such as the possible need for wider roads and incoming students in the city’s public schools.

The only area resident to speak positively of the proposal was former Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter. Although Porter shared the concerns of the neighbors, in a letter he said he would feel hypocritical if he did not support a development increasing the city’s affordable housing stock given what he had seen during his time as an Alderman.

Attorney John Bisson, one of the development’s representatives, said that it was outside the scope of the ZBA to address traffic, which would come under site plan review at the Planning Board. However, Roy, who has also served on the Planning Board in the past, said that it was important for the ZBA to have pertinent information such as traffic impact studies before providing a decision that could impact the Planning Board’s deliberations.

David Giovagnoli, the owner of the property, said he would work with the city and the ZBA to create a new and more suitable proposal, but noted that it would likely not consist of single-family homes.

The discussion was the last of 18 applications for relief from the ZBA on the evening.