ZBA grants variance for more apartments on Elm Street

Friday, October 14, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business, City Hall, Civics 0
Friday, October 14, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business, City Hall, Civics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

First floor blueprints from Thursday meeting’s packet.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a variance to Brady Sullivan Properties that would allow 110 dwelling units at 1230 Elm St., a building just north of Bridge Street that now primarily hosts office space and educational space for the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

The variance was required due to the required minimum building lot area under the city’s zoning ordinance, which would normally require 56,500 square feet of space for 110 dwelling units. The proposal has 19,612 square feet of space.

In documents submitted by Brady Sullivan, the project deserved a variance due its role in helping create more housing, as highlighted in the city’s recently updated master plan.

The project would also fit into the character of the neighborhood, joining nearby large residential buildings such as the Residences at Manchester Place just south of 1230 Elm St. and the residential units expected soon at 1000 Elm St. that have received backing from the ZBA and the Manchester Planning Board.

The project still requires conditional use permit approval and site plan approval from the Planning Board.

A picture of the building from Thursday meeting’s packet.

 

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts