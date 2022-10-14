ZBA grants variance for more apartments on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a variance to Brady Sullivan Properties that would allow 110 dwelling units at 1230 Elm St., a building just north of Bridge Street that now primarily hosts office space and educational space for the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

The variance was required due to the required minimum building lot area under the city’s zoning ordinance, which would normally require 56,500 square feet of space for 110 dwelling units. The proposal has 19,612 square feet of space.

In documents submitted by Brady Sullivan, the project deserved a variance due its role in helping create more housing, as highlighted in the city’s recently updated master plan.

The project would also fit into the character of the neighborhood, joining nearby large residential buildings such as the Residences at Manchester Place just south of 1230 Elm St. and the residential units expected soon at 1000 Elm St. that have received backing from the ZBA and the Manchester Planning Board.

The project still requires conditional use permit approval and site plan approval from the Planning Board.