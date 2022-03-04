YWCA NH REACH for Hope 5K – Race Against Racism

APRIL 30

Runners and walkers of all ages, abilities, and walks of life are invited to support YWCA New Hampshire by participating in the YW’s annual Reach for Hope 5K –Race Against Racism. YWCA NH is raising awareness and educating the community around racial justice and equity work in the Greater Manchester community, and all proceeds benefit programs and services of YWCA NH.

Race start is at 9 a.m., Saturday April 30 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Registration is $35 for adults and $25 for youth 17 and under.

Awards to the first three finishers in each category.

Those who register by April 8 receive a race T-shirt. Register here.