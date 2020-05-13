YWCA needs household items for emergency shelter

MANCHESTER NH – YWCA New Hampshire is seeking donations of basic household supplies for Emily’s Place, its emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Needed items include laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo/conditioner, bar soap or body wash, toothpaste, hand soap and household cleaning products.

“We’ve been one of many nonprofit organizations whose fundraising effort has been seriously affected by the pandemic,” said YWCA CEO Jessica Cantin. “Not only are some of these items difficult to obtain, but purchasing them puts a strain on our already reduced budget,” she said.

Cantin notes that residents of its shelter could also benefit from the donation of gift cards to places like Walmart, Target, Market Basket or Hannaford, or Visa gift cards in any amount.

To make a donation, contact the info@ywcanh.org.