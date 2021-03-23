Your take on the state of Manchester’s public schools

Recently, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Policy Committee discussed a self-evaluation tool as a way to gauge how the BOSC as a whole is progressing toward the district’s goals.

We’ve put a draft of the self-evaluation tool below and we here at Manchester Ink Link felt that it made sense to ask members of the public how the BOSC is doing as well.

Above the draft self-evaluation tool, we’ve included a poll on several major topics discussed in recent months by the BOSC and we’d like your feedback. We’ll release the results of the poll in a few days.


