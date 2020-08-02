Your FAQs answered: What you need to know about coronavirus in New Hampshire

Story Produced by NH Public Radio , a Member of

As NHPR tracks the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire, we’ve been asking you to tell us how your life is changing because of coronavirus – and we’ve welcomed your questions.

Here, we answer some of those questions, and share other important information about the coronavirus and how to stay safe.

What is the novel coronavirus and COVID-19?

Coronavirus refers to a family of viruses that are common in both humans and animals. The name comes from the shape of the virus — when looked at under a microscope, the virus resembles the sun and its corona.

This new coronavirus has been officially named “SARS-CoV-2.” The disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019,” abbreviated as “COVID-19”.

How widespread is the coronavirus in New Hampshire?

Community-based transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in all New Hampshire counties. “Community transmission” or “community spread” means people have been infected with the virus and have no identified risk factors, such as travel to domestic or international locations, or close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Where is it in New Hampshire?

You can track how the pandemic is spreading globally and in New Hampshire with this map and list from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. These CDC numbers are updated daily. And the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services releases case numbers, hospitalizations, recovery numbers and other information daily on its COVID-19 summary dashboard.

NHPR has been compiling data from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services into a series of interactive graphics below, which we update every time new information becomes available.

How is the coronavirus spread?

The virus is thought to spread mainly from close person-to-person contact (within about 6 feet). It spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

What are the symptoms?

Common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, or bluish lips or face, seek medical attention immediately.

There is limited information regarding risk factors. However, based on the information that is currently available, it is thought that adults aged 65 and older and those with serious underlying medical conditions are at highest risk.

How can I avoid getting COVID-19?

The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to this virus. This means avoiding close contact with people who are sick and putting distance between yourself and others if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.

In New Hampshire, schools transitioned to remote learning through the end of the school year, and the governor ordered everyone to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. Sununu’s ‘Stay at Home’ order expired on June 15, along with the cap on gatherings of more than ten people. Sununu and public health officials in the state still recommend wearing a face mask and social distancing when out.

To avoid getting sick, you should also:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public places where it is difficult to maintain 6 feet of social distance, like at the grocery store or pharmacy, especially in places with widespread transmission.

What disinfectant works against COVID-19?

The EPA has released a list of disinfectants that are “qualified” to use against the coronavirus. The CDC also offers guidelines on how to both clean and disinfect your home.

Cleaning with bleach kills the coronavirus. But public health officials also say there is value in regular cleaning with ordinary household cleaning products to reduce the spread of infection.

What should I do if I think I have symptoms of COVID-19?

If you are feeling sick and think you have symptoms of COVID-19, the most important thing you can do is stay home. Call your doctor before seeking medical care or testing in person. They will help you determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

If you live in New Hampshire and do not have a primary care physician, you can call 211 for guidance.

How can I get tested for COVID-19?

Anyone who is a resident of New Hampshire can be tested, even without a referral from a doctor. Residents can reserve tests through the state’s website, nh.gov/covid19.

Tests are available regardless of a person’s insurance status.

Where do I get tested?

Testing sites operated by the state, cities, hospitals and urgent care centers are currently open across the state. Here is a map of locations:

Will I need to pay for COVID-19 testing?

Per the New Hampshire Insurance Department, health insurance companies must provide coverage of the initial health care provider visit and FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing for those who meet the CDC criteria for testing, as determined by your healthcare provider.

For those who don’t have insurance, the state of New Hampshire and ConvenientMD have reached an agreement for free testing at their locations.

The city of Manchester has also announced that all residents who have symptoms or are in a high-risk group can take a free test, according to the city’s Emergency Operations Center.

Those interested in testing should call Manchester’s COVID-19 hotline at 603-668-1547, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What is the coronavirus test like?

The New Hampshire Joint Information Center confirmed to NHPR that the only testing for current COVID-19 cases in the Granite State are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

PCR tests are used to directly detect the presence of an antigen, rather than the presence of the body’s immune response, or antibodies. Health care workers who proctor the test might swab the back of the throat, take a saliva sample or collect a liquid sample from the lower respiratory tract.

Once the swab arrives at a lab, researchers extract the virus’ genome and amplify certain regions of the genome, which gives researchers a large sample that they can then compare to COVID-19.

How does the antibody test work and what is it?

Antibodies are proteins your body produces to fight infections. The antibody test is a blood test that can reveal whether someone might have had the coronavirus without being diagnosed.

The test is done by giving some blood through a finger prick. However, even those tests that meet the government’s informal standard may produce many false answers and provide false assurances.

ClearChoiceMD is currently offering antibody testing at nine centers in the state. Sununu said that most insurance carriers will cover testing, but the state has agreed to pay for the testing for those who aren’t covered.

Antibody tests are a way of telling whether you’ve ever had COVID-19, even if you never developed symptoms to the virus. A test isn’t useful until two weeks after the virus has left your system.

What is open, now that the state is relaxing the stay at home order?

At 11:59 p.m. on June 15, Sununu’s ‘Stay at Home’ order expired, along with the cap on gatherings of more than ten people.

Most businesses and entities are now able to reopen, though some are choosing to stay closed. Those that are open are required to follow industry-specific guidance that was crafted, in part, by the governor’s Reopening Task Force.

NHPR’S updated What’s Open (And What’s Not Open) In New Hampshire has specific information on everything from courts to petting zoos.

And Manchester Ink Link has a searchable list of which local restaurants are open.

Can I go visit my loved one in a long-term care facility?

On June 16, the state announced a new visitation guide on allowing interaction with visitors. Each facility is required to develop an individual plan that is tailored to its needs.

The visits will:

Be “no-contact visits” held outside

Limited to two people with no one under the age of 12

By appointment

Residents at facilities will continue to be screened, and visitors must be screened before the visit. Only facilities not experiencing the outbreak will be open to visitations.

What are the rules for out-of-state visitors?

In a July 2 press conference, Sununu announced that residents from New England states (Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island) may stay at New Hampshire hotels and lodgings without a 14-day quarantine requirement.

That requirement is still in effect for residents from states outside of New England. When checking in at hotels and other lodgings, those visitors must “self attest” that they’ve quarantined at home and taken steps to prevent potential transmission, including social distancing and wearing masks. You can read the “Safer at Home” guidance for hotels here.

Can I travel outside of New Hampshire?

Granite Staters are allowed to freely travel to other New England states without being required to complete a 14-day quarantine upon return. People who travel outside of New England must quarantine upon their return to New Hampshire.

What do I need to know before I go out?

The CDC put together a document breaking down certain daily activities and things to take into account. The more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. Here are some questions the CDC suggest you think about to be prepared:

How many people will you interact with?

Can you keep 6 feet of space between you and others? Will you be outdoors or indoors?

What’s the length of time that you will be interacting with people?

The CDC recommends bringing a cloth face mask, tissues and hand sanitizer along whenever you go out.

What if I’m over 65?

In emergency order No. 52, issued on June 15, Sununu stated, “New Hampshire citizens who are over the age of 65 and who have underlying health conditions that place them at high risk for COVID-19 are strongly advised to stay home or in their places of residence as much as possible.”

The order went on to state that such individuals should only leave home for essential needs.

What if we see a surge in coronavirus cases? Could the stay-at-home order return to New Hampshire?

While the governor outlined plans to return to a sense of normalcy, he still cautioned that people need to remain vigilant about protective measures and said New Hampshire is likely to see a rise in COVID-19 cases in the months ahead.

Will we be returning to school in the fall?

Sununu announced New Hampshire’s back-to-school guidance on July 14, which allows schools to reopen this fall.

School officials will be able to set their own rules and plans for how they will reopen. Professional development, class size, classroom health screening, and mask guidance are part of what the governor describes as a “flexible” and “dynamic” document that provides guidance for districts to reopen or operate under hybrid learning models.

Manchester School District is expected to announce fall plans on Aug. 10.

Can my pet get the coronavirus?

There have been cases of animals contracting the disease. A tiger in New York City was the first animal to test positive in the U.S and the CDC has confirmed cases of COVID-19 in pet cats.

The CDC says the risk of COVID-19 spreading to people through pets is low. It has a working set of guidelines on protecting animals. More specific instructions were put out by the USDA:

Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household.

Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people.

Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals.

Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.

If you are infected with COVID-19, the CDC recommends you limit contact with your pets.

Am I going to be evicted? I haven’t paid rent in months.

In a June 11 press conference, Sununu announced that effective July 1, the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures will be lifted. Sununu said the state will give tenants 30 days — rather than the seven typically allowed — to vacate a home after an eviction.

The relaxed eviction guidelines are for tenants with unpaid rent between March 17th and June 11.

Using money from the CARES Act, the state is launching a $35 million Housing Relief Fund targeted to renters, which will support one-time grants for households that have lost income or otherwise incurred extra expenses due to COVID-19. It also includes a short-term rental assistance program. Sununu said he hopes this offers an “off-ramp” to renters as the state lifts the moratorium on evictions that went into effect early on in New Hampshire’s COVID-19 crisis.

How do I apply for unemployment?

Anyone who has seen a reduction in hours or job loss as a result of the pandemic, including those who are self-employed or are contractors, are eligible for unemployment.

File in the state you work in. So, if you live outside of New Hampshire, but work in New Hampshire, file with the New Hampshire Employment Security Office.

Prior to the pandemic, the maximum weekly benefit amount was $427 a week, for those who earned up to $41,400 in their four-quarter base period, or above.

Now, that same individual receives an additional $600 weekly benefit, for up to $1027 a week. The $600 weekly benefit is set to expire on July 31, unless a round of funding is passed by Congress.

For more information or to apply for unemployment, go here.

How are business and organization guidelines being enforced?

Residents can contact the Attorney General’s office with any questions or complaints they have about violations of guidelines at 603-271-1225 or EO40issues@doj.nh.gov.

Once a response is received, the AG’s office reviews the concern and contacts the business or organization in question and educates them on the guideline.

Where can I turn for help?

