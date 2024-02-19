Young Pioneers charge into final game of the season

“This has been a learning curve year, for sure, having no seniors and only one starting junior,” said third-year Trinity head coach Kevin Fraser. “We went into the season knowing that being such a young team that there would be a lot of ups and downs.”

The Pioneers latest contest was the latest example of that undeniable dynamic.

Up 20 points in the second half against 1-14 Spaulding of Rochester last Thursday night, Trinity nearly let the all-but-assured triumph slip to a two-possession nail-biter, though the young team did clutch up when it mattered most to secure the 63-55 victory.