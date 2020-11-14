You could be New Hampshire’s next plow truck driver

Every winter NHDOT employees and private contractors work hard to keep over 8,900 lane miles of New Hampshire state highways clear of ice and snow. High snowfall is predicted again for this winter and the NHDOT is looking for help.

The NHDOT is looking for private contractors with the right equipment and experience to help plow various NH roads throughout the State. We are seeking contractors with 3-5 ton and 10 wheel dump trucks, with a minimal of a front plow and operator, in the following locations: Chichester, Bow, Candia, Londonderry, Chester, Hollis, Canterbury, Warner, Derry, Milton, Strafford, Gonic, Northwood, Lee, Exeter, Epping, Dover, Rye, Kingston, Hooksett, Merrimack, Hampton, and Rochester.

Those interested in learning more about the available opportunities are encouraged to call David Gray, Winter Maintenance Program Specialist, at (603) 419-9017.

Additional contractor information, including the new rates for 2020, are available on the NHDOT website: https://www.nh.gov/dot/org/operations/highwaymaintenance/winter-operations.htm