You can still support the annual Bob Baines Blarney Breakfast

MANCHESTER, NH – It was just about a year ago when the world came to an abrupt halt. And on the day before everything changed, Bob Baines Annual Blarney Breakfast went off as planned at the Doubletree Hilton.

“Everyone was getting nervous leading up to the event,” recalls former Manchester Mayor Bob Baines, recalling how COVID-19 was just beginning to seep into the local newscape. “The next day was supposed to be the Wild Irish Breakfast in Nashua, and they decided to cancel it. Everything just shut down.”

Because of the uncertainty, last year’s breakfast crowd thinned by about 100 people who planned to attend but decided not to due to COVID-19. Some organizations cautioned their employees not to attend, Baines said.

This year Baines and organizers of what would have been the 20th year of the fundraiser on March 12, knew they couldn’t pull it off safely this year, so they’ve gone virtual and are asking people to support the charities that do so much good in the community with online donations.

“We’re asking people to remember the charities and if they’re so inclined, to donate,” Baines said.

The three benefactors of the annual breakfast fundraiser include the American Red Cross, The Manchester Police Athletic League and the Shirley Brulotte Fund, which provides direct support to the International Institute of Manchester. In years past Steven Singer would pull out all the stops as auctioneer, promoting all sorts of biddable items. The event always concluded with authentic Irish entertainment that had the crowd singing along in the end.

“We’re on pause this year and, frankly, I don’t think big events are coming back anytime soon, but we’ve had 20 years of successful events and raised almost $1.5 million for the cause,” Baines said. “I hope we can continue that this year, even though we’re not able to hold the breakfast as usual.”

To donate to the Bob Baines Blarney Breakfast 2021 click here.

About the charities:

International Institute of New England

Bob Baines’ sister, Shirley Brulotte, organized the first six Annual Bob Baines Blarney Breakfasts! She was always about giving, especially for children. She often brought coats for those in need and knitted mittens and hats for children. She had a heart of gold. Shirley met Anne Sanderson, from the International Institute of New England, while working on her brother’s campaign and was touched by the wonderful work that she does to help “new Americans.” During her last days as she was losing her difficult battle with cancer, Shirley and Bob talked about setting up a long-term fund in her memory. After some pondering, she said, “ I want to help my friend, Anne.” And the Shirley Brulotte Fund was created. The International Institute of New England provides services to refugees and immigrants in Manchester and Nashua. IINE staff assist refugee families with all aspects of their arrival and initial months in America. IINE provides English classes, employment support, and job placement. The organization also helps immigrants and refugees with legal services and citizenship test preparation. Americans’ future depends on the support they receive from communities in which they live. Refugees from many countries including Vietnam, Iran, Iraq, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bosnia, and Bhutan have benefited from the services of the International Institute. The Shirley Brulotte Fund carries out Shirley’s last wishes and provides even the smallest comfort to those in need, things not covered by other funds like diapers, formula, school bags, warm coats, hats, mittens, work clothes for those with first jobs, a co-pay or prescription, emergency dental visits, or just a phone call to family left behind in their homeland. Shirley fills the gaps that everyone else can’t fill and it is so appreciated by refugees and staff who make sure these things happen. We say “Thank you Shirley!” every day!

The Manchester Police Athletic League

The Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL), founded in 1992, works to build positive relationships between Manchester’s at-risk youth and members of the Manchester Police Department by offering free program-ming geared toward teaching responsibility, accountability, discipline, and respect. MPAL knows that connecting kids with strong role models helps build relationships that fuel good decisions, reducing involvement in gang activity, criminal behavior, substance use, and child victimization. There are currently more than 600 kids (ages 5-18) engaging in MPAL’s programs including aikido, life skills/Ambassadors, arm wrestling, boxing, cooking, judo, wrestling, vacation programs, and special events. MPAL Values: Connecting Cops and Kids. MPAL is dedicated to connecting police officers with community youth to foster positive relationships and community connectedness.

Building Champions. MPAL strives to provide positive role models, expert coaching and a safe environment to build champions in and out of the gym.

Bringing the Community Together. MPAL works in conjunction with local businesses, nonprofits, and academic institutions to broaden our reach and strengthen our network of support.

Developing Youth. MPAL helps participants become contributing members of the community by teaching the values of respect, responsibility, accountability, and the importance of giving back.

To learn more about MPAL visit our website at: www.manchesterpoliceathleticleague.org

The Red Cross

Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. The American Red Cross Biomedical Services supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. As a national network, the Red Cross has a unique responsibility to help ensure blood is available for patients whenever and wherever it is needed. In the Northern New England Region (New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine) the organization must collect 700 donations every day to meet the needs of patients. Blood and platelets are needed for many different reasons. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients and patients receiving treatment for cancer can sometimes require transfusions on a daily basis. The need is constant and there is only one source for blood – healthy, volunteer blood donors. The Red Cross is an organization based on a volunteer mission, beginning with our volunteer blood donors and blood drive sponsors who give generously of their time and resources to support our mission. To find out more about becoming a blood or platelet donor simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcross.org/local/new-hampshire-vermont or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.